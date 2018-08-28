Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ice hockey: Raiders duo help GB bag bronze

PUBLISHED: 11:55 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 13 January 2019

Romford and Great Britain's Ella Howard won the best goaltender award at the World Championships in Dumfries (pic Karl Denham)

Romford and Great Britain's Ella Howard won the best goaltender award at the World Championships in Dumfries (pic Karl Denham)

Archant

Junior Raiders Ella Howard and Ellie Wakeling helped Great Britain’s under-18 women win bronze at the World Championships in Dumfries on Saturday.

A 4-2 win over the Netherlands clinced third place in Division One Group B for a GB side that began the tournament as fifth seeds.

Following opening losses to Poland (2-1) and France (3-0). Howard had produced a 48-save shutout in an historic penalty shoot-out win over top seeds Norway.

And Wakeling grabbed the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over China on Friday to keep medal hopes alive.

Two goals from Chloe Headland, with Sophie Campbell and Verity Lewis also on target, defeated the Dutch to earn GB their first medal since 2013.

Head coach Cheryl Smith said: “We have been so close a couple of times in the last few years, so this is a special moment.

“This has been a fantastic set of players to work with and I am so proud of them.

“Winning a bronze medal on home ice is obviously fantastic, but I am also proud of the way they responded to the coaching staff’s instructions throughout the week.

“We had a shaky start, but they came back strong and the win over Norway gave them so much belief.

“There is so much talent in the women’s programme and we are excited about the future.”

There was more good news for Howard as she was named the best goaltender of the tournament by the IIHF, with a 95.73 save percentage, and got claimed GB’s player of the tournament vote and the GB supporters’ club award.

The 15-year-old took the Twitter to post: “I am so overwhelmed and very grateful to everyone who helped make the tournament happen. I can’t believe I won GBs player of the tournament, goaltender of the tournament as well as being voted for GBs supporters clb award. Thank you for the memories!!”

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Man arrested after outraging public decency at Elm Park station

Police were called to Elm Park station this afternoon.

Elm Park restaurant owner admits hurling abuse at reporter at ‘Free Tommy Robinson’ rally

William Eve from Rainham appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today. Photo: @SoniaGallegoAJE

Two women taken to hospital after chemical fumes detected at Collier Row home

Police in Larchwood Avenue in Collier Row. Photo: Collier Row - what's going on

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham women capture signing of Canadian International Leon

West Ham women's head coach Matt Beard

Ice hockey: Raiders duo help GB bag bronze

Romford and Great Britain's Ella Howard won the best goaltender award at the World Championships in Dumfries (pic Karl Denham)

Ice hockey: Bracknell Hornets 3 Raiders 4

Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott)

Daggers knocked out of Trophy by Salford

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford and Barking play out goalless draw

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists