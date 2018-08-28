Ice hockey: Raiders duo help GB bag bronze

Romford and Great Britain's Ella Howard won the best goaltender award at the World Championships in Dumfries (pic Karl Denham) Archant

Junior Raiders Ella Howard and Ellie Wakeling helped Great Britain’s under-18 women win bronze at the World Championships in Dumfries on Saturday.

A 4-2 win over the Netherlands clinced third place in Division One Group B for a GB side that began the tournament as fifth seeds.

Following opening losses to Poland (2-1) and France (3-0). Howard had produced a 48-save shutout in an historic penalty shoot-out win over top seeds Norway.

And Wakeling grabbed the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over China on Friday to keep medal hopes alive.

Two goals from Chloe Headland, with Sophie Campbell and Verity Lewis also on target, defeated the Dutch to earn GB their first medal since 2013.

Head coach Cheryl Smith said: “We have been so close a couple of times in the last few years, so this is a special moment.

“This has been a fantastic set of players to work with and I am so proud of them.

“Winning a bronze medal on home ice is obviously fantastic, but I am also proud of the way they responded to the coaching staff’s instructions throughout the week.

“We had a shaky start, but they came back strong and the win over Norway gave them so much belief.

“There is so much talent in the women’s programme and we are excited about the future.”

There was more good news for Howard as she was named the best goaltender of the tournament by the IIHF, with a 95.73 save percentage, and got claimed GB’s player of the tournament vote and the GB supporters’ club award.

The 15-year-old took the Twitter to post: “I am so overwhelmed and very grateful to everyone who helped make the tournament happen. I can’t believe I won GBs player of the tournament, goaltender of the tournament as well as being voted for GBs supporters clb award. Thank you for the memories!!”