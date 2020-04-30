Romford Junior Raiders get another duo to agree returns to Sapphire in 2020-21 term

Stevie Dunnage and Donald Campbell celebrate a goal with Raiders teammates (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the return of two more players for the 2020/21 National League Division One South season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevie Dunnage (pic Nikki Day) Stevie Dunnage (pic Nikki Day)

Having already confirmed deals for import duo Jan Marcilis and Vilius Krakauskas, the team have also retained Stevie Dunnage and Donald Campbell.

Former Romford junior Dunnage will be back for a third season at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, having made a good impression last term.

A club spokesman said: “Stevie is great in the dressing room and can play as a stay-at-home defenceman or a forechecking forward when needed.

“He comes to play every game and as an ex-Romford junior he understands the club’s ethos with what we are doing with this team.”

Donald Campbell on the puck for Raiders (pic Nikki Day) Donald Campbell on the puck for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Dunnage himself added: “I’m really glad I’ve been given the opportunity to play for the Raiders NIHL1 team again in the coming season, especially after last season was cut short.

You may also want to watch:

“It was a tough first year in this new division, which we knew it would be, but it was fun, and we had a great dressing room all year, so it was great to be asked to be a part of that again.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone as soon aa the season is allowed to start.”

Campbell enjoyed a strong debut campaign in the gold and blue jersey and was also only too pleased to agree to come back.

He said: “Last season was my first year at a new club and I can say I have never felt more welcome, from my fellow teammates to the great fans that come watch every week.

“When I was asked to rejoin the team for the 2020-21 season I was more than happy to agree. I hope to continue improving with the NIHL1 Raiders and help the team succeed in the coming season and hopefully many more after.”

A club spokesman added: “Donald is a tough to play against defenceman, who had to play out of position a few times last season, due to the injuries we had. He is another good guy to have in the room and fits the team’s profile perfectly.”

*Everyone Active Raiders are hoping to stage their end of season awards in a virtual ceremony next week.

They have so far confirmed that head coach Sean Easton will be back for a fourth season in charge and supporters are urged to keep an eye on social media for latest updates.