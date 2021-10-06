Defenceman hails teammates after winning Raiders' player of the month

Published: 12:00 PM October 6, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Tom Relf was keen to praise his team-mates after winning September's player of the month.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Raiders in the summer, revealed it has been easy to settle into the team.

“Being awarded player of the month is something I did not expect at all, but I appreciate the award especially as it’s the fans choice,” Relf admitted.

“However it’s not just me on the ice and the award is not my main focus while playing with the Raiders.

"My goal is still to play my role in the team and help deliver some success to this club.

Raiders in action against Bees at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

“The team has allowed me to settle in easily and I feel comfortable around everyone on and off the ice already.

“The team, management and fans are all very welcoming which makes it easy for myself to come and enjoy being part of this team.”

Raiders head into the final weekend of the Autumn Cup looking to continue improving as they travel away to Swindon Wildcats on Saturday (October 9, 6.30pm) before hosting Telford Tigers the following night (5.15pm).

“I’m feeling positive with how the team have progressed over the last few weeks", Relf said.

"It may have been an up and down start to the season, but we are definitely improving week on week and I think we can deliver this weekend.

“Hopefully we get a large crowd into the Sapphire on Sunday as it’s always a big help with a packed rink who are loud and supportive.”

They head into those clashes on the back of a 6-3 win over Bees IHC before crashing to a 10-4 defeat away to Leeds Knights last Sunday.

“The weekend was a mixed bag of emotions. Saturday we played well and I think it was the first game all year that we clicked throughout the line-up and the first game we had total control.

“Sunday was more of a shootout, and when you play that sort of game against an offensively stacked team like Leeds, your chances will always be slim.

“I have to say Brad Windebank was amazing and without him playing how he did, the score could have been a lot worse.”