Raiders assistant Scott says squad morale is high ahead of Bison and Chiefs clashes

Raiders defenceman Dan Scott in action against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders assistant captain Dan Scott insists squad morale is high as they head into another testing double header in the National League this weekend.

Raiders defenceman Dan Scott celebrates the win over Hull with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott) Raiders defenceman Dan Scott celebrates the win over Hull with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders will make the trip to Hampshire to face Basingstoke Bison on Saturday, before welcoming newly-formed Leeds Chiefs to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre in Romford the following night (Sunday, 5.15pm).

And the 27-year-old defenceman knows it will be another tough weekend - just like every game will be in the new-look league this season.

"No weekend is going to be easy in this league," said Scott.

"We've seen the results go either way for most teams, but obviously after the weekend we've had - beating the two favourites to win the league is massive to build on.

"It's great for the character in the room, the team morale is high, training on Tuesday night was a good bit of fun as well, so hopefully we can keep rolling on into the weekend."

Scott was part of Basingstoke's treble-winning team during his time at the club and he is now looking forward to coming up against his former club.

"Not many people actually enjoy playing at Basingstoke because as an opposing player it's a horrible rink to play in, but where I played there for a year-and-a-half you get used to it," he added.

"It's big ice, but we played on big ice in Hull and we seemed fine. I was a little bit concerned this year of how we'd do on big ice, but we proved that we can compete."

The following night sees Raiders take on the Chiefs and Scott admitted they can't take the newcomers lightly despite failing to register a point yet this campaign.

"I don't think they've picked up any points, but that's where we've got to be careful," he added.

"Teams sometimes can take others for granted and we can't be coming into that game thinking it's going to be an easy game.

"We've got to go into it with a good mentality and thinking it's going to be a real tough game.

"It will be tough as well as each game they've played in there has only been one or two goals in it, but it's the unknown we don't know what to expect when it comes to Leeds.

"I know Sammy Zajac their coach really well and I know he would want his team playing a fast and physical game."