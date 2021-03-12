Cooper believes Raiders can end winless run

Published: 8:00 AM March 12, 2021

Raiders in action against the Bees at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active defenceman Jack Cooper believes if they play the right way they could be in for a successful weekend.

Head coach Sean Easton and his side face a three-game weekend as they travel away to Bees IHC this evening (Friday, 7.45pm) before facing Swindon Wildcats home and away.

They go to Swindon on Saturday (6.30pm) before then hosting Aaron Nell’s men the following day at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre (3pm).

“If we play the right way this weekend I believe we could have a great weekend,” last season’s defenceman of the year said.

“It’s going to be a very tough weekend with three games, but we need to go back to how we played the first two weekends against Telford and Sheffield because last week was nowhere near good enough.”

Raiders have had a fierce rivalry with the Bees for the past few seasons, with battles in the play-offs and last season battling for the play-off places before the season was cut short.

Last weekend the two sides met once again with the Berkshire club coming out victorious 5-4.

“Bracknell is a very winnable game and it’s a rivalry. They have one up on us this series so we need to get it even.”

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly carrying the puck with Bees Ciaran Long applying pressure - Credit: John Scott

The former Romford junior also feels they can take something from the clashes with Swindon who come into the weekend on the back of two heavy defeats to Telford Tigers.

The Wildcats have bolstered their roster for the Spring Cup with the additions of Elite League calibre players in Matt Myers, Ben Davies, Adam Jones and Josh Batch, although the latter could be ruled out through injury.

Cooper said: “Swindon again is a winnable game, they are a good team and have been for years now but we do always give them a good game.

“They’ll be looking to get back to winning ways so they’ll come out fast and strong. If we just work as a unit, I think we’ll be all right.”

Raiders have brought in defenceman Edward Knaggs ahead of this weekend to bolster their defensive options.