Defenceman Cooper says it's a 'proud moment' to reach a big milestone with Raiders

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates a goal against Hull with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper insisted it was 'a proud moment' to become the 11th all-time Raider to reach 200 league appearances for the club.

Tempers flared with Raiders Jack Flynn dropping the gloves against Hull Pirates (Pic: John Scott) Tempers flared with Raiders Jack Flynn dropping the gloves against Hull Pirates (Pic: John Scott)

The former Romford junior is now in his sixth season for the Raiders and has rarely even missed a game during that time.

But he did admit he wasn't sure he'd ever reach such a milestone although he hopes he can work his way up the all-time appearance holders list.

"It was a proud moment to reach 200 league appearances, I didn't know if I'd ever get anywhere near that but I've done it and at the age of 23, seems surreal," Cooper said.

"I wouldn't want to play for any other club. Since joining, I've felt right at home, this club is my family."

The defenceman was delighted they could round off his milestone with a four point weekend with back-to-back wins over Hull Pirates.

They sealed a 6-5 win away from home thanks to a brace from captain Aaron Connolly and goals from Jj Pitchley, Callum Wells, Jake Sylvester, Ollie Baldock.

The following night it was a 6-1 win with braces from both Connolly and Blahoslav Novak while defenceman Dan Scott and Jacob Ranson got in on the act as well.

"Another four point weekend was unreal for us, it's just what we needed to keep up our current form and confidence.

"To get a clean sweep over any team is a great feeling. Hull are a great team but we have outplayed them every time we come up against them, we just need to be doing that to a few more teams."

He added: "That win in Hull was massive for us. That's a tough place to play and we got the job done even if it was a messy one but the two points was what we wanted and we got them.

"It was good to give our fans a win like that the following night.

"It was a much more physical game than the night before and I think that was their game plan.

"We spoke about being more defensive and our goals would naturally come and I feel we done that perfectly."

That made it four consecutive wins for the Raiders but they now face Bracknell and Peterborough this weekend where they must try maintain their current form.

"Now onto another massive weekend with a must win game at Bracknell."