Raiders defenceman Ben Solder feels becoming a closer group helped them beat Swindon

Published: 5:00 PM March 22, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Ben Solder feels the team are becoming closer which played a huge part in them picking up their second victory of the NIHL Spring Cup.

The Romford-based outfit sealed a 6-3 win over Swindon Wildcats on Saturday at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre thanks to goals from Tommy Huggett, Glenn Billing, Erik Piatak, Aaron Connolly, Brandon Ayliffe and Harry Gulliver.

The 20-year-old Solder, who has been drafted to feature for Manchester Storm in the 2021 Elite Series, believes the togetherness and sticking to the game plan helped them seal that win although they crashed to a 6-3 defeat at runaway winners Sheffield Steeldogs the following night.

“It felt great, all the boys played well. It was a brilliant team effort. It felt even better against a strong team like Swindon,” said Solder.

“I feel like the reason it clicked is because as the time has gone on over the series we have all got a lot closer as a group.

“We also followed the plan that we had before the game pretty much perfectly.”

At Ice Sheffield, Sean Easton’s men found themselves 3-0 down at the end of the first period, which proved costly as they did try to battle their way back into the contest but the damaged had already been done.

“I thought we came out a bit slow against Sheffield and against a team like that you can’t give them many chances as they will most likely finish them," added Solder.

“But having said that we picked it up in the third and ended the game well.”

The young defenceman, who joined the Raiders prior to the Spring Cup series, does however believe everyone on the team has learnt a great deal from coming up against Great Britain and Elite League level players during the opening 10 fixtures.

“I think the Spring Cup has been a great experience for me. I think it has been even better for the team as everyone has learned a lot from playing the calibre of players the other teams have," he said.

“It’s been a test for everyone and I think we have done a good job.”

Raiders have two more fixtures to fulfil this weekend as they host 2019-20 National League champions Telford Tigers on Saturday (6pm), before then battling it out with rivals Bees IHC at Slough on (2pm).