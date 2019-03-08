Raiders must 'stick together' says Cooper as they crash to a fourth consecutive defeat

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper says the squad must stay together after falling to four consecutive defeats in the National League.

Raiders suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat to Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday before losing 4-3 to Milton Keynes Lightning the following night in a home double header at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

Those two defeats come on the back of defeats to both Basingstoke Bison and Leeds Chiefs the weekend prior to slip down to eighth in the league table.

"It's not good enough," the 23-year-old said.

"We need to be picking up points every weekend - we're on a bad run at the minute, which every team will have, but we need to stay together and get each other out of it."

The former Romford junior insists one of the big issues has been the amount of penalties they've been taking as they lead the league with 285 penalty minutes after just 10 games.

"I can't single it down to one certain thing that's going wrong, but one big factor is our penalties.

"We hurt ourselves with the amount of penalties we take, as we're a great team when we're playing 5 on 5, and we've showed that by competing with the best in the league already this season."

Raiders found themselves 4-0 down before the end of the first period on Saturday against Phantoms with a fifth coming early in the second period - with five of their six goals coming on the powerplay.

"It was a slow start, that didn't help but again, penalties were really what cost us as I think they scored four or five powerplay goals and that's not good enough.

"Teams like Peterborough will punish you every time they are on the PP."

The following night they ran a short-benched Lightning close but fell short despite netting three powerplay goals of their own.

"It was a tight game but it was a game we should of won.

"MK played a good game with a short bench but we should of punished them as they were light on numbers."

They only have one game this weekend away to Bracknell Bees and Cooper knows they must pull together ahead of that clash.

"It's very important to stay positive and stick together in this tough spot we're in and help to get eachother back on winning terms."