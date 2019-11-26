Raiders defenceman Cooper says it felt 'great' to find the net against Telford Tigers

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates his goal with Jj Pitchley (Pic: Kev Lamb) © Lambpix

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper admitted it felt great to help secure a point for the team with a rare goal of his own.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper in action against Telford Tigers (Pic: John Scott) Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper in action against Telford Tigers (Pic: John Scott)

The 23-year-old netted his third-ever goal for the Romford-based outfit as they drew 4-4 with Telford Tigers before losing in a penalty shoot-out.

Raiders then sealed a narrow 3-2 victory over the Tigers the following night away from home thanks to a brace from Erik Piatak and a solo effort from captain Aaron Connolly to become the first team to nab a win in Telford this season.

"It's our second consecutive three point weekend and it's what we needed really," Cooper said.

"We were in a bit of a slump but we have got ourselves out of it and are starting to climb the table.

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates his goal with team-mates (Pic: Kev Lamb) Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates his goal with team-mates (Pic: Kev Lamb)

"It felt great to finally get another goal for the team and even better getting a goal against the league leaders to help secure a point us."

Cooper, Jj Pitchley and Jacob Ranson all netted their first goals of the season on Saturday at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre along with Jack Flynn to earn them a point.

You may also want to watch:

"It's always tough to lose a game after it being so close all the way through including overtime, but that's hockey.

"I think we played very good, just a couple mistakes cost us."

The former Romford junior admitted they were 'buzzing' to seal the win the following night against Tom Watkins outfit.

"We were all buzzing to get the win in Telford.

"They're a good team and I believe Sean (Easton) said that's the first points they have dropped at home so it feels great to be the ones to take two points from them.

"I feel we all had a solid weekend, especially P Head (Michael Gray) who stood on his head for us.

"I think we have finally started to turn the season around, we have all been working hard in training and I think it's started to show."

Raiders will now face Basingstoke Bison and Peterborough Phantoms this weekend as they look to build on their recent performances that has seen them climb up to seventh in the league table.

"Now we'r on to another tough weekend where we need to be taking points to continue climbing up the table."