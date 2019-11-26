Search

Advanced search

Raiders defenceman Cooper says it felt 'great' to find the net against Telford Tigers

PUBLISHED: 10:01 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 26 November 2019

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates his goal with Jj Pitchley (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates his goal with Jj Pitchley (Pic: Kev Lamb)

© Lambpix

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper admitted it felt great to help secure a point for the team with a rare goal of his own.

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper in action against Telford Tigers (Pic: John Scott)Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper in action against Telford Tigers (Pic: John Scott)

The 23-year-old netted his third-ever goal for the Romford-based outfit as they drew 4-4 with Telford Tigers before losing in a penalty shoot-out.

Raiders then sealed a narrow 3-2 victory over the Tigers the following night away from home thanks to a brace from Erik Piatak and a solo effort from captain Aaron Connolly to become the first team to nab a win in Telford this season.

"It's our second consecutive three point weekend and it's what we needed really," Cooper said.

"We were in a bit of a slump but we have got ourselves out of it and are starting to climb the table.

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates his goal with team-mates (Pic: Kev Lamb)Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates his goal with team-mates (Pic: Kev Lamb)

"It felt great to finally get another goal for the team and even better getting a goal against the league leaders to help secure a point us."

Cooper, Jj Pitchley and Jacob Ranson all netted their first goals of the season on Saturday at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre along with Jack Flynn to earn them a point.

You may also want to watch:

"It's always tough to lose a game after it being so close all the way through including overtime, but that's hockey.

"I think we played very good, just a couple mistakes cost us."

The former Romford junior admitted they were 'buzzing' to seal the win the following night against Tom Watkins outfit.

"We were all buzzing to get the win in Telford.

"They're a good team and I believe Sean (Easton) said that's the first points they have dropped at home so it feels great to be the ones to take two points from them.

"I feel we all had a solid weekend, especially P Head (Michael Gray) who stood on his head for us.

"I think we have finally started to turn the season around, we have all been working hard in training and I think it's started to show."

Raiders will now face Basingstoke Bison and Peterborough Phantoms this weekend as they look to build on their recent performances that has seen them climb up to seventh in the league table.

"Now we'r on to another tough weekend where we need to be taking points to continue climbing up the table."

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders defenceman Cooper says it felt ‘great’ to find the net against Telford Tigers

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates his goal with Jj Pitchley (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Billericay care manager helps 175 Collier Row pupils understand dementia

Headteacher Stuart Mc Laughlin, pupil Nicole Webb and customer relationship manager and Dementia Champion Carl Roberts.

Fire breaks out at industrial unit in Rainham

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in New Road, Rainham, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Daggers handed away trip to Sutton in FA Trophy

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists