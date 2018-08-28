Defenceman Cooper pleased to reach Raiders milestone

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper made his 100th consecutive appearance on Sunday (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper made his 100th consecutive appearance for his hometown club in their 8-3 win over Invicta Dynamos on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is the first player in 13 years to achieve such a milestone at the club and is pleased to break a record.

“It feels great to get the achievement, especially for club I always wanted to play for when I was a kid,” Cooper said.

“I didn’t even know that it had been 13 years since the last player achieved it until it was announced at the game on Sunday so to hear that made it even better.”

The former Haringey Racers player has made 191 appearances for the side in all competitions, scoring two goals and 29 assists, since joining the club during the 2014/15 season.

Cooper’s first goal came in his 131st Raiders appearance in Cardiff in December 2017 and just surpassed fellow defenceman Tyrone Miller’s previous record total of going 108 consecutive games without scoring.

But aside from his personal achievements, the defenceman was delighted to get a four point weekend over local rivals Invicta Dynamos on the weekend.

“To get the win in that game and to make it a four point weekend as well was even better.

“We’re expected to win them sort of games but still you can’t take any team for granted.

“We still had to perform on both days to get the win.”

They also picked up a 4-1 victory over Kevin Parrish’s side in Gillingham the night before.

“Saturday wasn’t the best performance we’ve showed this season but we still got the win and that’s what counts.

“Sunday was a much better game for us; we played much better as a team and worked hard for each other.”

Cooper also praised the youngsters who stepped up and played a role in Sunday’s encounter including netminder Bradley Windebank.

“It was good to let he kids get some ice time, and they all had a great game, especially Brad who was solid in net for us.”