Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Defenceman Cooper pleased to reach Raiders milestone

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 January 2019

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper made his 100th consecutive appearance on Sunday (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper made his 100th consecutive appearance on Sunday (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper made his 100th consecutive appearance for his hometown club in their 8-3 win over Invicta Dynamos on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is the first player in 13 years to achieve such a milestone at the club and is pleased to break a record.

“It feels great to get the achievement, especially for club I always wanted to play for when I was a kid,” Cooper said.

“I didn’t even know that it had been 13 years since the last player achieved it until it was announced at the game on Sunday so to hear that made it even better.”

The former Haringey Racers player has made 191 appearances for the side in all competitions, scoring two goals and 29 assists, since joining the club during the 2014/15 season.

Cooper’s first goal came in his 131st Raiders appearance in Cardiff in December 2017 and just surpassed fellow defenceman Tyrone Miller’s previous record total of going 108 consecutive games without scoring.

But aside from his personal achievements, the defenceman was delighted to get a four point weekend over local rivals Invicta Dynamos on the weekend.

“To get the win in that game and to make it a four point weekend as well was even better.

“We’re expected to win them sort of games but still you can’t take any team for granted.

“We still had to perform on both days to get the win.”

They also picked up a 4-1 victory over Kevin Parrish’s side in Gillingham the night before.

“Saturday wasn’t the best performance we’ve showed this season but we still got the win and that’s what counts.

“Sunday was a much better game for us; we played much better as a team and worked hard for each other.”

Cooper also praised the youngsters who stepped up and played a role in Sunday’s encounter including netminder Bradley Windebank.

“It was good to let he kids get some ice time, and they all had a great game, especially Brad who was solid in net for us.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

A car flipped onto its roof on the exit slip road of the A13 going up to the Wennington Interchange at around 8pm on January 20. Photo: Google

New Look Men in Romford closes down

The store opened in 2016 and closed at the weekend. Photo: The Liberty

The Jack Petchey Awards 2019: See who was nominated in Havering and why

Bronwyn Byrnes has been nominated for a Jack Petchey award for her work supporting the gymnastics squad. Bronwyn in the middle together with Charlotte Kennedy, Scarlet Chineah, Julia Haraburda and Matilda Linge

Pedestrian hit by car outside Hornchurch Underground Station

The accident happened outside Hornchurch station just before 5pm. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver disappears after car flips over on A13 in Wennington

#includeImage($article, 225)

New Look Men in Romford closes down

The store opened in 2016 and closed at the weekend. Photo: The Liberty

The Jack Petchey Awards 2019: See who was nominated in Havering and why

Bronwyn Byrnes has been nominated for a Jack Petchey award for her work supporting the gymnastics squad. Bronwyn in the middle together with Charlotte Kennedy, Scarlet Chineah, Julia Haraburda and Matilda Linge

Pedestrian hit by car outside Hornchurch Underground Station

The accident happened outside Hornchurch station just before 5pm. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Defenceman Cooper pleased to reach Raiders milestone

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper made his 100th consecutive appearance on Sunday (Pic: John Scott)

Daggers Harris praises squad’s efforts in Maidstone victory

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bostik Premier: Carshalton 2 Hornchurch 1

Sean Marks of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking flat seized from Harold Hill rogue landlord renting three bedroom property to four households

John Abraka, 48, of Harold Hill was renting out a three-bedroomed flat in Colne House, Harts Lane, Barking to four households. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hornchurch gym-goers raise nearly £3,000 for Cancer Research after taking part in back to back fitness sessions

Members of Squad Fitness in Hornchurch taking part in the back to back sessions to raise money for charity. Photo: Aaron Tucker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists