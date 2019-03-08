Raiders defenceman Cooper pleased to win player of the month despite Thunder loss

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper was named player of the month for February (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper honoured to bag the February player of the month award despite a disappointing result on the weekend.

The 22-year-old was awarded the monthly award following the side’s 4-1 loss to Milton Keynes Thunder at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday for his efforts in the past month.

And the long-serving youngster admitted it’s nice to know the fans think he is playing well in recent weeks.

“It’s always a nice feeling picking up player of the month,” Cooper said.

“It’s nice to know the fans think you’re performing well.”

Captain Aaron Connolly netted the only goal for the Raiders while Joe Edwards netted a brace for Thunder along with solo efforts from youngsters Sam Talbot and Sean Norris.

But Cooper felt their opponent’s earnt the two points for out working Sean Easton’s side on the night.

“It’s not the result we wanted at all.

“I think they just worked harder than us and wanted it a lot more, we didn’t perform well at all on Saturday.”

The former Haringey Racers defenceman heaped praise on Thunder netminder Jordan Lawday.

The 20-year-old, who is also on a two-way deal with Elite League side Cardiff Devils, faced 46 shots and only let one in.

“Lawday is a very good goalie especially at his age in this league,” he said.

“There are a lot of good shooters in this league and he continues to impress each week.”

Raiders welcomed Jake Sylvester back into the line-up for the clash but were without John Connolly and Callum Wells who remain sidelined through injury.

Forward Ollie Baldock joined them after picking up an injury in last weekend’s narrow 4-3 defeat to Thunder while Blahoslav Novak was out due to suspension after picking up a match penalty in that same match.

They will now face Peterborough Phantoms and Bracknell Bees in their final two fixtures of the campaign and Cooper feels it’s important to get back in-form ahead of the play-offs.

“It’s very important for us to pick ourselves up and get ready for a tough weekend.

“We need to be in top form ready for the playoffs.”