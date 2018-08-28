Search

Raiders captain Connolly hoping to cause another upset against Wildcats

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 January 2019

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly carries the puck up ice (Pic: Kev Lamb)

© Lambpix

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly is hoping to cause another shock as they look to get one over Swindon Wildcats again this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Romford-based club will travel to Milton Keynes Thunder on Saturday (7pm) before returning home to Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night (5.30pm) to take on Aaron Nell’s Wildcats.

And 25-year-old Connolly wants a similar performance to when they picked up a 6-4 win over the second-placed outfit in early December.

“I think the win we had against them really gave us the belief that we can compete with any team in the league,” Connolly said.

“We know what it took to get the recent results against them and we will certainly be looking to replicate that again.”

The former Basingstoke Bison captain praised the Wildcats depth and insists he will be giving his team-mates some of his knowledge of coming up against them for a number of years in the now defunct English Premier League (EPL).

“Of course I’ll be in everyone’s ear,” he joked.

“Swindon are a quality outfit, with in my opinion the most depth in the league, so we will have to be firing on all cylinders to come out with a result again.”

But Connolly feels Thunder will also be a tough test, after having only lost 5-4 to the Wildcats last weekend.

“I’m expecting another tough weekend. MK run Swindon close last weekend and I think it just goes to show how competitive the league really is,” he added.

Raiders go into the weekend on the back of two wins over local rivals Invicta Dynamos last weekend, with Connolly adding: “No disrespect to Invicta in any way shape or form, but we had to pick up the four points.

“It really would not have been good enough if we dropped any points last weekend. We were not at our best, but we got the points and that’s what matters at the end of the day.”

The former Slough Jets man picked up three goals and four assists in their two wins last weekend, but he insists it’s more about the team than his personal form, saying: “Personally I just try and help the team in any way possible.

“It’s always nice to get on the score sheet, but we just need to keep winning games.”

