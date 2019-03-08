Raiders captain Connolly says the club is heading in the right direction

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly looks on (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly feels the club is heading in the right direction despite not achieving what was hoped this campaign.

The club will be moving into the National League for the 2019/20 season with the likes of Hull Pirates, Sheffield Steeldogs, Telford Tigers, Leeds, Swindon Wildcats, Peterborough Phantoms, Basingstoke Bison and Bracknell Bees.

The 25-year-old says it’s a big step for them after only managing a fifth place finish in the NIHL South One before crashing out of the play-offs in the quarter-finals.

“I think if I’m brutally honest our weakness was consistency, other than going a great run just before Christmas we never really got going on another long streak of games.

“If you look at the teams above us in the league, that’s exactly what they done.

“I don’t want to take anything away from this season though, we continued to push right up until the end and I strongly believe this club is heading in the right direction. “The Raiders are taking a big step up to a new league for the 19/20 season which is great for the club.

“However, sadly this means that some of this seasons faces won’t be around next year, that’s just how hockey works.”

The former Basingstoke Bison winger described the season as a turbulent one after failing to win anything.

“The season didn’t end how we had planned or hoped for, I think I’m correct in saying I even done an article for the Romford Recorder at the start of the season stating that are goal was to bring back some silverware.

“It’s been a turbulent season with some ups and downs and we showed we could mix it with the best in league and beat anyone on our not.”

The skipper did however want to thank everyone involved with the club for their efforts throughout the campaign.

“I think the best place to start is by saying thank you to the owners, coaching staff, therapists, the boys, volunteers and the fans.

“You’re the people that make the Raiders what they’re today and that is something to be proud of.”