Captain Connolly insists his Raiders side were not good enough after double defeat

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly says they just weren’t good enough as they picked up no points last weekend.

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly on the rush (Pic: John Scott) Raiders captain Aaron Connolly on the rush (Pic: John Scott)

The Romford-based outfit suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Basingstoke Bison on Saturday before falling short with a 4-3 loss to strugglers Milton Keynes Thunder the following night.

They are now four points adrift of fourth-placed Bracknell Bees but having played two more fixtures than their near rivals.

“It wasn’t good enough, we could look to make excuses but we just made bad decisions in both games that hurt the team.”

The 25-year-old heaped praise on his former club, where he won the triple last season, including the league title, cup, and play-offs.

He believes Ashley Tait has built a good team and has them playing to their strengths.

“Credit to Basingstoke they’re a good team and play their large pad very well.

“They shut us down so quickly and we failed to support each other in all areas of the ice.”

The former Slough Jets winger then also praised Thunder netminder Jordan Lawday as he felt the 20-year-old won the game for Lewis Clifford’s side on Sunday.

Although, they did make a late effort to pull it back as Brandon Ayliffe reduced the score to 4-3 with just two minutes and 24 seconds left.

“Lawday is a great goalie no two ways about it, he kept them in that game and made some saves he had no right in making,” Connolly said.

“We outshot them 52 to 22 which shows we’re getting shots but we need to be more clinical.”

Raiders were without the likes of top goal scorer Jake Sylvester, forward Mason Webster, and defenceman Dan Scott, Callum Wells and John Connolly last weekend.

But Connolly feels although it has proved costly being without a number of players that they should have had enough to get a result at Planet Ice Milton Keynes.

“I think the results speak for themselves,” he admitted.

“We were missing some players for a number of reasons, however, I feel we should have still been able to compete with the guys we did have, but this wasn’t the case.

“We need to take personal responsibility for that and be more accountable, myself included.”