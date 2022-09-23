Raiders coach Easton expects tough Sheffield tests after mixed start

Blaho Novak netted for Everyone Active Raiders in both matches on the opening weekend of the season - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton is expecting a tough double-header with Sheffield Steeldogs this weekend.

But with new Canadian import Matt Gomercic set to make his debut in gold and blue, he is hoping the side can build on their first competitive outings of the campaign.

Raiders began the National League season with a 4-3 win at new boys Bristol Pitbulls last Saturday, with Adam Laishram netting twice alongside Blaho Novak and Erik Piatak, as Ethan James made 21 saves.

But they were without Tom Relf the following night and lost 6-2 to Leeds Knights at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, when Novak's opener was cancelled out by Cole Shudra in the first period.

The visitors beat Brad Windebank twice more in the middle session and had added three more goals before Jake Sylvester grabbed a late consolation.

"A shaky weekend with league action starting. We all want to do well and going into the weekend we knew we needed a strong start," said Easton.

"We got the win Saturday against a young, hungry team in Bristol. It was our first visit to the rink and the neutral zone was hard to play in, but a win is a win. No-one asks how.

"Sunday coming up against what I predict will be the top team in our league, a highly offensive, talented team that will punish every mistake.

"Getting back at 1am Sunday morning is something your body has to get used to and I know we all felt the long trip Saturday, with aches and pains on Sunday.

"I felt we matched them in the first period, but unfortunately the second period started poorly and we were punished and never got going from there."

Sheffield lost 4-3 in overtime at MK Lightning in their opener and 3-0 at home to Swindon the next night.

And Raiders will be looking for Gomercic, the 25-year-old from Winnipeg who stands six foot three inches tall, to make his presence felt for his new club.

New Raiders import Matt Gomercic was introduced to supporters after their game against Leeds Knights - Credit: John Scott

"Sheffield are last year's play-off champions and will be a tough weekend," added Easton.

"It's Matt's debut weekend and he looked good in his first practice and I feel he will make a big impact."

Gomercic played in the Manitoba Junior League for Steinbach Pistons (96 games, 33 points) and in the Saskatchewan Junior League for Humboldt Broncos (104 games, 51 points).

And after recovering from injuries suffered in an April 2018 bus crash that saw 16 people killed, he spent three seasons playing Usports in Ontario (59 games, 16 points), before scoring three assists in 17 appearances for Atlanta Gladiators in the East Coast Hockey League last season.

A club statement said: "Raiders are delighted to welcome Matthieu to fill the second non-EIHA trained player slot following the sudden departure of Ryan Shaw.

"His heritage will be placing some expectation on his broad shoulders. Matt's move to Atlanta came after a scouting recommendation to play at the higher level."