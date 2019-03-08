Coach Easton excited about new 'adventure' of facing off against top British players

Everyone Active Raiders head coach Sean Easton is excited by the new adventure of the National League after making the step-up in the league restructure.

The gold and blue outfit will be coming up against the likes of Milton Keynes Lightning, Hull Pirates, Telford Tigers, Sheffield Steeldogs and new outfit Leeds Chiefs, as well as familiar foes inPeterborough Phantoms, Swindon Wildcats, Basingstoke Bison and Bracknell Bees.

And Easton knows it will be a lot tougher test than the last few seasons, but is eager to rise up to the challenge, saying: "The new league will be an exciting adventure, playing the best British players week in, week out.

"It will be a challenge for the team and for Alan (Blyth) and I as coaches to make sure we are one step ahead of the game.

"It's going to be a mindset to adapt to this league; we can no longer look down the fixtures for games where we know that we are going to get wins.

"Every team will be as good as or better than us and we need to work hard week in, week out."

Easton does however hope that everyone remains within the restraints instead of breaking the budget, adding: "We're expecting good fast, skilful hockey. Every team has top-end talent and experience to compete against, as well as a good business model.

"I just hope teams buy into the lower-budget local players as no one wants to see the league go bust or the less money-rich teams dropping out of the league because teams can open up the cheque books."

Raiders are not setting any targets as of yet, but will be inside the changing room although coach Easton knows speed and discipline will be key.

"We will have our team meeting to set out the season ahead, setting targets as a team and asking players to set their own mini targets. The keys this season to our success are playing with speed, discipline and skill.

"We need a good room and environment filled with positive people, this will ultimately get the success we want."

Eastone is also pleased to have recruited a younger side this season.

"I was keen to have a young, hungry team that can outskate teams every week and want to prove themselves within this league," he said.

"Also we can hopefully keep as many on for years to come which will help keeping the consistency strong throughout."