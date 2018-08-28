Raiders netminder Clements wants a strong finish to help inspire a play-off finals push

Raiders netminder Ben Clements in action (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders goalie Ben Clements believes getting on a winning run ahead of the National League play-offs is their best chance of success this season.

Raiders netminder Ben Clements against Streatham IHC earlier this season (Pic: Kev Lamb) Raiders netminder Ben Clements against Streatham IHC earlier this season (Pic: Kev Lamb)

The 31-year-old shot-stopper is aiming to reach the play-offs final weekend in Coventry, but knows Raiders have to start picking up their league form.

They head to local rivals Invicta Dynamos on Saturday (6pm) before returning home for another rivalry against Streatham IHC at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre (5.30pm) the following night.

“A four-point weekend is a must for us and is definitely achievable,” Clements said.

“As a team we know we need to start a good run leading up to the play-offs, so we can go into them with the best chance of getting to Coventry.”

Raiders are currently leading the head-to-head series with the Redhawks by a 3-2 margin and will be determined to win the overall battle this season.

Meanwhile, they have won all five of their clashes with Kevin Parrish’s Dynamos and will be looking to complete that series with a perfect 6-0 record.

But Clements insists they can’t afford to take the two struggling sides lightly and must turn up in order to pick up maximum points.

“Every time we’ve played Streatham this season they have been close games, so we know it’s going to be a tough one, but as long as we stick to our game plan I believe we will come out on top.

“Invicta away definitely isn’t an easy place to play and the last few games against them we have started slow.

“We definitely need to come out fast and get a few early goals otherwise they will make it hard for us and you have to give them credit – they don’t give up regardless of the score.”

The former Chelmsford Chieftains goalie and head coach will be hoping to be inbetween the pipes this weekend but admitted the team is the priority.

“P-head (Michael Gray) and I get on really well and I think it shows with how we’re doing on the ice,” he said.

“It definitely makes things easier having a good goalie parter as such.

“Of course we both want to play as much as possible, but the most important thing is the team winning, which is our common goal.”

Raiders only have 10 league fixtures left this season.