Raiders Chong feels winning run created squad unity

Everyone Active Raiders utility man Liam Chong feels winning run created unity amongst the squad.

The Romford-based side made it eight wins in a row with a 4-3 win over Streatham on Saturday evening but their run came to an end with a heavy 7-1 defeat to Peterborough Phantoms the following night.

But the 26-year-old feels the run was important for Sean Easton’s side and has made them a lot more confident.

“After what could be described as a mixed bag of results at the beginning of the season, winning eight games on the bounce was a great feeling,” Chong said.

“Getting back up towards the ex EPL teams in the table was important.

“But, more importantly, I feel it has created a greater unity within the dressing room, knowing we can bounce back in games - whereas earlier in the season we could implode.”

The former Basingstoke Bison forward says the Streatham clash was a tight encounter but they won due to being more clinical in front of goal.

“The game against Streatham was typical of all of our matches against them this season.

“A pretty even contest that could have gone either way, but I felt we were stronger on the day and perhaps had a little more composure in front go goal and at the back to hold out for the win.”

Although, they came back down to earth on Sunday, and Chong felt the extra match against US military Colleges All Stars on Friday evening was too much for the squad to handle.

“Going to Peterborough was always going to be tough.

“They are a well drilled team and had one of their better performances against us.

“The boys worked hard, but I think maybe that extra game on the Friday, while it wasn’t the toughest of games, may have taken its toll.”

Raiders sealed an 8-1 win over the US team in a challenge match and Chong admitted it was a disappointing occasion.

“The match against the US team was a little underwhelming from a players perspective. I think we all felt that we might have faced a stronger side.

“However, you have to play what is put in front of you, and I feel it gave the Raiders Prospects a great opportunity to get some match time.”