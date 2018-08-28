Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Raiders Chong feels winning run created squad unity

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 January 2019

Raiders Liam Chong in action (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders Liam Chong in action (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders utility man Liam Chong feels winning run created unity amongst the squad.

Raiders Liam Chong in action (Pic: John Scott)Raiders Liam Chong in action (Pic: John Scott)

The Romford-based side made it eight wins in a row with a 4-3 win over Streatham on Saturday evening but their run came to an end with a heavy 7-1 defeat to Peterborough Phantoms the following night.

But the 26-year-old feels the run was important for Sean Easton’s side and has made them a lot more confident.

“After what could be described as a mixed bag of results at the beginning of the season, winning eight games on the bounce was a great feeling,” Chong said.

“Getting back up towards the ex EPL teams in the table was important.

“But, more importantly, I feel it has created a greater unity within the dressing room, knowing we can bounce back in games - whereas earlier in the season we could implode.”

The former Basingstoke Bison forward says the Streatham clash was a tight encounter but they won due to being more clinical in front of goal.

“The game against Streatham was typical of all of our matches against them this season.

“A pretty even contest that could have gone either way, but I felt we were stronger on the day and perhaps had a little more composure in front go goal and at the back to hold out for the win.”

Although, they came back down to earth on Sunday, and Chong felt the extra match against US military Colleges All Stars on Friday evening was too much for the squad to handle.

“Going to Peterborough was always going to be tough.

“They are a well drilled team and had one of their better performances against us.

“The boys worked hard, but I think maybe that extra game on the Friday, while it wasn’t the toughest of games, may have taken its toll.”

Raiders sealed an 8-1 win over the US team in a challenge match and Chong admitted it was a disappointing occasion.

“The match against the US team was a little underwhelming from a players perspective. I think we all felt that we might have faced a stronger side.

“However, you have to play what is put in front of you, and I feel it gave the Raiders Prospects a great opportunity to get some match time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

River Thames shipping company announces £500,000 investment scheme to dredge riverbanks in Rainham

Dredging from the land in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Photo: Land & Water

Police launch appeal for information after man and woman found dead in Rainham home

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Most Read

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

The incident happened on the A14 at Copdock (stock image) Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

The incident happened on the B1083 near Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

The BMW was stopped on Saturday with eight people in the back seat. Picture: NSRAPT

Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

Felixstowe Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders Chong feels winning run created squad unity

Raiders Liam Chong in action (Pic: John Scott)

Harold Hill man who posed as charity worker to try and steal donation tins from Gidea Park shops avoids jail

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Gordon happy with two-goal haul for Daggers against Wood

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores his first goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Marko moody is the main West Ham talking point as the Hammers sneak past Birmingham in FA Cup

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic speaks with manager Manuel Pellegrini as he leaves the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

Bus incidents: 200 people injured in Havering in one year

More than 155 people were injured by a bus in one year in Havering. Photo: John Hercock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists