Raiders utility player Chong looking forward to another tight battle with Bracknell

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 January 2019

Raiders celebrate a goal against Streatham (pic John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders utility man Liam Chong is looking forward to another even contest with Bracknell Bees this weekend.

Raiders goalie Ben Clements keeps his eye on the puck (pic John Scott)Raiders goalie Ben Clements keeps his eye on the puck (pic John Scott)

The Romford-based outfit travel away to the John Nike Leisure Centre on Sunday (6pm) as they look to bounce back to winning ways after their eight-game winning run in the National League came to an end with a 7-1 defeat at Peterborough.

And 26-year-old Chong expects a tough challenge but say it’s vital for them to stop the Bees getting the points if they want to chase down the top four teams in the league.

“I’m looking forward to playing Bracknell this weekend,” he said.

“Out of all of the ex-EPL teams, I feel we have had the most evenly contested battles with them, despite probably losing out more often than winning.

“They clearly have a very good team bond and always seem to work well for each other.

“We know it’s going to require a complete performance from us this weekend, and it is like a four-point game, two for us and two they can’t have if we can get the win.”

Former Chelmsford Chieftains man Chong feels it’s important to bounce back to winning ways quickly, adding: “It is always important to bounce back and get a win after a big loss, but I think it’s more for our team’s mental strength than physical points in the table.”

Chong was also very open about his positional changes throughout the season – playing in defence and as a forward depending on injuries and availability.

“Playing defence and playing forward is not something that bothers me,” the former Basingstoke Bison skater said.

“I feel my performances are pretty consistent whichever position I play, but all that matters is the result. If I can contribute defensively or offensively for the benefit of the team, I’m happy to play where Sean (Easton) asks me.

“Except goalie, I’m not about that life!”

Raiders are expected to be without defenceman John Connolly who is believed to be serving the final match of a three-game suspension, picked up during their 5-2 win over Basingstoke before Christmas.

Meanwhile, forward Ashley Jackson could also miss out again after missing the last five matches, since their 6-4 win against Swindon Wildcats on December 16.

