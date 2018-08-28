Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Young Raiders relish return of Essex derby to Romford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 January 2019

Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott)

Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott)

Archant

The old Essex rivalry between the Raiders and Chieftains will return to Romford this weekend after almost six years.

Former Raiders netminder Shane Kemp denies Chelmsford Chieftains forward James Ayling in the two side's last ever meeting at Rom Valley Way in March 2013 (Pic: John Scott)Former Raiders netminder Shane Kemp denies Chelmsford Chieftains forward James Ayling in the two side's last ever meeting at Rom Valley Way in March 2013 (Pic: John Scott)

The Everyone Active Raiders Division Two side will welcome Chelmsford Chieftains to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) as they look to re-kindle the Essex derby.

And forward Ewan Hill feels they can take confidence from their 4-3 victory at Bracknell Hornets into the clash.

The young Raiders side will be looking to cause another upset against one of the National League Division Two title challengers.

And the 16-year-old Hill is also looking forward to coming up against his former junior club.

“The Bracknell game was tough, but we dug deep and fought to the end and came away with the two points we deserved,” Hill said.

“By getting the win it gives us a boost going into the Chelmsford game and shows we can compete with the current leaders.

“Even though we are a young team we have the skill level and determination to battle against the top teams.”

The youngster was part of the Romford junior set-up until the old Rom Valley Way rink closed in April 2013, weeks after Raiders had beaten Chelmsford 8-3 in the cup final first leg.

Hill then opted to join Chelmsford for the last five seasons before returning to his roots this term, adding: “I’m excited to play them this weekend on our home ice. I played for Chelmsford whilst waiting for Romford to make its return and also not being eligible in the first game against them this season due to my age.”

Although he expects it to be a tough test, Hill knows Raiders must stick together if they want to get anything from the match.

“We know how good a team Chelmsford are and what they can bring to the game, so we must stick together as a team and fight for the win as they will want it as much as us,” he said.

Hill admits he is enjoying player senior hockey after already picking up 20 points in just nine games.

“I’m glad to finally be playing senior hockey. It’s a big step up from the juniors, but I like to think I’m on the expected level now and have become a positive part of the team set-up,” he said.

“My personal targets are to contribute to games as much as possible and give all that I have to get the win.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

Havering council are proposing to cut 30 minutes of free car parking in Upminster

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

Fire crews were called to a blaze close to the Durham Arms pub in Romford. Photo: Luke Richardson

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

A woman was taken to hospital after a car crash in Franmil Road yesterday. Photo: Google Maps

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

The billboard in North Street was put up by the group Led by Donkeys earlier this week, but it has since been removed. Photo: @ByDonkeys

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Most Read

Council proposes to scrap free car parking in Hornchurch, Upminster and Elm Park in bid to save money

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle blaze near Romford pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman taken to hospital as a priority after Hornchurch car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Anti-Brexit billboard in Romford trolling Michael Gove removed after two days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Young Raiders relish return of Essex derby to Romford

Raiders forward Ewan Hill (pic John Scott)

Upminster men clip wings of Magpies to join title race as women make valid point too

Upminster score their first goal during Upminster HC Ladies 2nd XI vs Wapping HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 12th January 2019

Urchins boss Stimson described Burgess Hill clash as a big game

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

Hockey: Havering men edged out late on

A Havering player goes on the attack (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists