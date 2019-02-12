Raiders forward Cave feels everyone stepped up in overtime defeat to Stars

Everyone Raiders 2 forward Ashlee Cave believes their over-time defeat to title chasing Oxford City Stars shows the league what they’re capable of achieving.

Raiders netminder Bradley Windebank (Pic: John Scott) Raiders netminder Bradley Windebank (Pic: John Scott)

The Romford-based outfit earnt a point from the clash as they drew 2-2 thanks to goals from Ewan Hill and Daniel Hitchings before the Stars Dominic Hopkins sealed the points for the visitors.

The 31-year-old feels everyone stepped up to the occasion and it was a good reaction after falling to back-to-back defeats the previous weekend.

“I believe the team really pulled it together from last week’s disappointment and implemented a solid game plan against a tough and well experienced team,” Cave said.

“I think it shows the league what we are capable of and reinforces our confidence in our ability moving forward.”

The former Chelmsford Warriors and Haringey Huskies player says although it was a strong performance there is still plenty to work on for the young side.

“It was a very good performance and I believe we have taken many positives from it, which we will look to continue into our next games.

“However, we have a few things to improve on going forward.”

Cave heaped praise on 16-year-old Brad Windebank who faced 58 shots on the night at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre to help earn his side a point.

“Brad really stepped up to the occasion pulling out some good saves which kept us in it, and added to our momentum, leading to us pushing the game to overtime and taking a valuable point from Oxford.”

The stand-in captain says he enjoyed taking on the role in the absence of Sam Roberts and has enjoyed every moment since joining in January.

“I am honestly enjoying it so much, we have a good mix of players who really want to be their best and a professional set up which allows the players to give their best.

“I am looking forward to seeing how we progress as the season continues.

“I enjoyed being captain, it’s a role I’m familiar with from wearing the A previously at Chelmsford.”