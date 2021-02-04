Raiders bring in Ben Solder to bolster roster

Published: 7:00 PM February 4, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders have bolstered their squad with the signing of versatile Ben Solder on the back of the latest development that will see them return to the ice.

The 20-year-old joins Sean Easton’s roster as they begin preparations for the NIHL National League Spring Cup which will include five teams playing 12 games each behind closed doors.

Solder was a Chelmsford junior, who has since played in both Canada and the USA, and more recently in the USPHL Premier for Islanders Hockey Club for a brief stint this season.

“The Raiders have a great bunch of guys that have welcomed me into the team,” Solder said.

“I’m very excited to start the season as I’m very grateful to be able to play hockey in this time period.

“I think we can do big things as a group and I look forward to seeing how the shortened season plays out for us.”