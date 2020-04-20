Search

Captain Roberts shocked by Raiders award

PUBLISHED: 11:25 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 20 April 2020

Raiders captain Sam Roberts (pic Nikki Day)

Raiders captain Sam Roberts (pic Nikki Day)

Romford Junior Raiders captain Sam Roberts was ‘shocked’ to win the Players’ Player of the Year award.

Roberts got the vote of his team-mates in a close-run contest and was pleased with his performances in National League Division One South.

He said: “It was a bit of a shock to get Players’ Player to be honest, sometimes I feel like I just moan at them!

“Maybe they just see it as me being passionate. I hope it’s what they see. I’m happy with the award, it was a nice end to another good season.

“I didn’t play too badly. I would’ve liked to have found the net more, but I’ll leave that to the youngsters, it makes them feel good – I’m hungry for food, not goals!”

Alan Lack took the top defensive award, as import Jan Marcilis claimed the top forward prize, and Roberts added: “Lacky is unreal and a great player to have on your team. He gives so much energy to the game and brings bags of experience which is what we need with our young development players.

“Jan is another great guy, has an unreal shot and is very slick with the puck. It’s good he has signed another year.”

Fellow import Vilius Krakauskas took the Coaches Player of the Year award and Roberts felt it was deserved, adding: “Vilius is great off the ice with the fitness side and helping the team with off-ice. On the ice, he is so strong skating with the puck and finds the net well. A great guy to have on your team.”

Roberts also had praise for younger teammates who missed out this time around, adding: “My favourite is Ewan Hill. He just plays with pure ease and is so skilful, clever and fluent in his game at such a young age. He is one to watch in the coming years.

“The girls (Ellie Wakeling and Abbie Sylvester) always get my acknowledgement as they play such smart hockey and are very good in defence.”

Raiders finished the season in eighth place after 12 wins and 21 losses from completed matches and Robert expects improvements next time.

He said: “We had a bumpy season but as a whole it wasn’t too bad. We all know where we went wrong with a few of our results and we know what we need to do better.

“Hopefully Ben (Pitchley) focuses on the bad stuff and I’m sure great things will happen next season. Thanks everyone for a great season – fans, off-ice staff, Ben, Lucas and Malcolm. Hope to see you all next year!”

