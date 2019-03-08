Raiders aim to right wrongs in home double-header says captain Connolly

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly says they're keen to right the wrongs of last weekend and bounce back with two strong performances at Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

Raiders have two home fixtures this weekend with Peterborough Phantoms coming to Romford on Saturday before Milton Keynes Lightning visit the next day, both starting at 5.15pm.

And skipper Connolly knows they must be accountable as he knows they can beat anyone in the new National League.

"Its massive, we let ourselves and the supporters down, but we are keen to right the wrongs," the 26-year-old said.

"We all need to be accountable come the weekend and that is what we have been stressing this week in practice.

"We know we can compete with anyone but we can't be having nights off."

The former Basingstoke Bison treble-winning captain knows Slava Koulikov's Phantoms will be well drilled and has labelled import duo Petr Stepanek and Ales Padelek as their danger men.

"Peterborough have literally retained every single player from last year as far as I'm aware, so we know they will be well-drilled and looking to capitalise on our mistakes," he added.

"Their danger men for me are the two imports in Stepanek and Padelek."

Lewis Clifford's Lightning have played in the Elite League the last two seasons and have a new-look squad this campaign.

"MK are an unknown quantity for us, they've had a bit of turbulent start, but they have a lot of experience and knowledge in their line-up," said Connolly.

"I would say the danger men are Russ Cowley and Jordan Lawday, however they have some new faces that we haven't faced yet."

Goalie Lawday may miss the clash due to injury with the Lightning announcing the signing of netminder Dean Skinns as cover this week.

Either way Connolly knows his side must approach the games differently to last weekend after losing to Basingstoke Bison and Leeds Chiefs.

"No doubt about it, we didn't show up last week and it's not acceptable," he added.

"We will be ready to go come Saturday."

Raiders remain without young netminder Brad Windebank due to a shoulder injury but no other injury concerns.