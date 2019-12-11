Raiders captain Connolly says team must start pulling together to improve results

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly screens Basingstoke Bison netminder Alex Mettam (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly feels if the team can pull together more they'll start turning their fortunes around after suffering four consecutive defeats.

Sean Easton's men crashed to a heavy 11-4 defeat away to Bracknell Bees on Saturday before also losing 6-2 to Basingstoke Bison the following night.

They were without goalie Michael Gray on Saturday, and then lost Greg Blais to injury, and youngster Tom Adams went in-between the pipes for the Raiders before Gray returned for the Sunday clash.

"It's tough to take, there is no other way to put it, and we're in a bit of a spot at the minute," the 26-year-old said.

"No one is happy about it, it's not the results we should be getting, and it's not good enough.

"If I'm completely honest, I think we need to come together a bit more, we need and want to be going every weekend like we're going to war for the guy next to us.

"That would be the biggest difference that little bit extra, if you jump in front of the puck or take a hard hit to make a play or whatever it may be those little sacrifices are what we need to be doing."

The former Basingstoke Bison forward insists they must put the goalie injury crisis aside as regardless they weren't good enough as a team.

"We could make excuses as much as we want, but we weren't good enough as a team, we gave up way too many shots.

"You can't point a finger at any of the goalies that stepped in for us, I have the utmost respect for them for coming in and doing a job.

"We've got to be accountable as players for our individual performances and team performances.

"We should have been getting points; we said all week that we had to be getting points as we're dropping back down the table, we needed points and we didn't get them."

He added: "It's tough, but you have to move on, you have to put it behind you, what's done is done, we've shown we can be competitive with any team.

"We've beaten almost every team, so we know we can beat anyone on our night, but the biggest and most important thing is that we have to be consistent.

"It's no good saying we've beat every team in the league but not making the play-offs at the end of the year that's not good enough.

"We need to be consistent and we need to be grinding results out, as well as beating the teams around us to start climbing the table."