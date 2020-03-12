Raiders captain Connolly says they don't want to rely on other results

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly celebrates with Erik Piatak and Dan Fuller (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly says they don't want to be relying on other results going their way as they look to secure a National League play-off place this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sean Easton's men welcome rivals Bracknell Bees to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) before then heading to leaders and cup winners Telford Tigers the following night.

And the skipper knows the clash against former coach Doug Sheppard and his side is the 'biggest' game they've played so far this season as they battle directly with the Bees for the final spot in the play-offs.

'I feel we have been saying this heading into every game, but this is the biggest one so far,' Connolly said.

'Our focus turned to this game as soon as we stepped off the ice Sunday night against Peterborough.

'We don't want to be waiting for other results to go our way to make it the play-offs, we want to do it on our terms.

You may also want to watch:

'It will give us a bit of breathing room and leaves us with three games to seal the deal.'

The former Slough Jets forward knows Bracknell will be up for the fight as they have been in their last three encounters between the sides in recent weeks.

Raiders came out on top on each occasion, but only by 2-0, 4-3 and 2-1 margins, with the last two of those games having to go to overtime.

And that has left them 6-1 up in the head-to-head series over the course of the campaigh, but there are only three points between the teams and Connolly added: 'It's just as big for Bracknell as us, but as we have learnt over the few weeks, Bracknell aren't going to go down without a fight.'

The following night Raiders come up against Tom Watkins' Tigers who could be crowned league champions if they seal the win or results go their way on Saturday.

'I know a few of the guys personally on the Telford team and I think they have done an amazing job this season, but no one wants to witness another team lift a trophy in front of them,' said Connolly.

'It could play out to be a very strange game as one team will be looking to raise the league trophy and the other will be looking to keep their season alive for another three weeks.'