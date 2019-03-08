Raiders Burnett says they must believe ahead of Dynamos and Chieftains clashes

Romford Junior Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett says they must believe they can compete with the top teams in National League Division One South ahead of a big double header this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The young Raiders welcome Invicta Dynamos to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday before heading up the A12 to take on Essex rivals Chelmsford Chieftains the following evening.

And the 18-year-old Burnett is confident they can compete with both of those teams after sealing a 9-6 win over Cardiff Fire in their season opener last weekend and only just narrowly suffering a 5-4 defeat to the Dynamos the following night.

"I feel after the last game against Invicta we know what we can do now and we can play against the bigger teams," said Burnett.

"So we now can have that belief behind our side to go out for a win that we want.

"I'm expecting both games to be very high-paced and with the high speed team that we do have, I feel we can keep up with it for both games as we showed against Invicta.

"They will be very good fixtures and always are to play in, as well as watch so it will be a good weekend of good quality hockey."

Chieftains are one of the title favourites behind Streatham but Burnett is looking forward to the rivalry and trying to cause an upset.

He added: "Chelmsford is always a great game and I'm always looking forward to play these games where everyone will be wanting to be on the ice and put in a shift to help the team and do the best they can.

"I know our team will do that and hopefully it reflects as a good result in the end."

Raiders had mixed fortunes on the opening weekend of the season as they picked up a number of injuries, including one to young talent Ewan Hill in their win over Cardiff.

Former Great Britain youngster Burnett was still looking at the positives from the two matches, saying: "Although it was not our best at the weekend, we got our feet going as a team and let ourselves put our pre-season training to the test.

"Everyone put in extra grind as we are already short benched due to injuries, but still managed to see it through as a team.

"This hopefully shows we are a team willing to perform well and that we can do so."