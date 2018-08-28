Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Raiders defenceman Burnett excited to face off against familiar faces from Slough

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 January 2019

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett celebrated his 18th birtthday on Saturday (pic John Scott)

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett celebrated his 18th birtthday on Saturday (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders take on National League Division Two title hopefuls Slough Jets this weekend as they look to continue chasing down the leaders.

Ben Pitchley’s side – beaten 6-4 by Chelmsford last weekend – will welcome his former club to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) as they attempt to bring the Jets 16-game unbeaten run to an end.

And 18-year-old defenceman Callum Burnett has praised how well his old club have done so far this campaign.

“Slough is doing very well so far, but of course I have faith and know our guys will always put in hard working performances even in tough games like Chelmsford recently,” said Burnett.

“We’re going to be approaching the game as we do in all games as we know what it takes to win and put up a good fight in tougher games.

“I have great faith in our guys’ ability to always put in a good performance when we are on the ice as our game is strong, fast and gets results when it needs to do so. Whether that is to put up a close game against stronger teams or to turn teams over which we know we have the depth and capability to do.”

The Great Britain junior international spent four seasons at Slough after the Rom Valley Way rink closed in April 2013 and is excited about coming up against a few familiar faces.

“I will be expecting to see some familiar faces which will be nice to see where we have all come on from our junior careers so far,” he added.

“However when the jersey is on we’ve all got to be ready to play and put up a good battle for our team. It should also be a good challenge personally to put in a performance against guys I spent a few years with in the past.

“Our team also know that when we put on the jersey we’ve got to put things aside and do what’s best to get the result.”

The defenceman insists big games are exciting for the new side as they’re improving all the time, adding: “When we look at big fixtures ahead we put a lot of focus on our game and how to make it better and better.

“As a new team we are improving at a fast pace and will only do so more as the season goes on.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

Peters went into Rowlands Pharmacy in Elm Park along with other stores, and stole charity tins and lied about taking part in a bike ride to raise money for charity. Photo: Ken Mears/Met Police

Men arrested after 21 mile police chase ends with car crashing in Cranham

The police chase ended when the car crashed in Acacia Gardens in Cranham. Photo: Google Maps

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

Peters went into Rowlands Pharmacy in Elm Park along with other stores, and stole charity tins and lied about taking part in a bike ride to raise money for charity. Photo: Ken Mears/Met Police

Men arrested after 21 mile police chase ends with car crashing in Cranham

The police chase ended when the car crashed in Acacia Gardens in Cranham. Photo: Google Maps

Coffee house chain Patisserie Valerie collapses into administration

The Patisserie Valerie shop front in The Brewery, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders defenceman Burnett excited to face off against familiar faces from Slough

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett celebrated his 18th birtthday on Saturday (pic John Scott)

West Ham have great news on injured player

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini

Three family members to be sentenced today for owning Islamic State propaganda

All three will be sentenced at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Councillors debate benefits of introducing cashless parking machines in Havering

Councillors debated introducing more cashless parking machines in Havering. Photo: Ken Mears

Hornchurch calls on local support for £100k Buildbase renovation programme application

The Colin McBride stand at Bridge Avenue (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists