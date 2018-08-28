Raiders defenceman Burnett excited to face off against familiar faces from Slough

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett celebrated his 18th birtthday on Saturday (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders take on National League Division Two title hopefuls Slough Jets this weekend as they look to continue chasing down the leaders.

Ben Pitchley’s side – beaten 6-4 by Chelmsford last weekend – will welcome his former club to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) as they attempt to bring the Jets 16-game unbeaten run to an end.

And 18-year-old defenceman Callum Burnett has praised how well his old club have done so far this campaign.

“Slough is doing very well so far, but of course I have faith and know our guys will always put in hard working performances even in tough games like Chelmsford recently,” said Burnett.

“We’re going to be approaching the game as we do in all games as we know what it takes to win and put up a good fight in tougher games.

“I have great faith in our guys’ ability to always put in a good performance when we are on the ice as our game is strong, fast and gets results when it needs to do so. Whether that is to put up a close game against stronger teams or to turn teams over which we know we have the depth and capability to do.”

The Great Britain junior international spent four seasons at Slough after the Rom Valley Way rink closed in April 2013 and is excited about coming up against a few familiar faces.

“I will be expecting to see some familiar faces which will be nice to see where we have all come on from our junior careers so far,” he added.

“However when the jersey is on we’ve all got to be ready to play and put up a good battle for our team. It should also be a good challenge personally to put in a performance against guys I spent a few years with in the past.

“Our team also know that when we put on the jersey we’ve got to put things aside and do what’s best to get the result.”

The defenceman insists big games are exciting for the new side as they’re improving all the time, adding: “When we look at big fixtures ahead we put a lot of focus on our game and how to make it better and better.

“As a new team we are improving at a fast pace and will only do so more as the season goes on.”