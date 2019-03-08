Raiders youngster Burnett is honoured to play in England under-19's match in Sheffield

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett has been called up to represent England under-19’s in a match against Scotland under-19’s this weekend.

The game, played for the Frank Dempster Memorial Trophy, is the traditional curtain raiser to the EIHA's Conference Weekend which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary at Ice Sheffield.

And 18-year-old Burnett, who iced for both Raiders outfits last term, says it's an honour to play for his country once again.

“It's always an honour and a pleasure to be selected and play for your country.

“It will be a good and new experience to play on a new team and hopefully put on a good performance.

“It's an event that I remember watching when I took part in the conference tournament and it's a pleasure to now be part of it.”

The former Slough junior feels it will be a good opportunity for the entire squad to showcase their abilities.

“These games are always good to show your development as an individual, also how you can fit into any team and follow a system to create a good result.

“It will allow me personally to show I can make a positive impact to any team I'm in and allow that to be seen.”

Burnett recently played for the Great Britain under-18's who suffered relegation in the World Championships in Hungary.

Britain lost their first two matches against Slovenia (3-2) and Japan (5-3), before bouncing back to beat hosts Hungary (5-4), but were then edged out by Austria in overtime (3-2) and a 3-1 defeat against Italy sent them back down to Division II A, one year after winning gold and promotion.

“I'm very proud of everyone and there performances and was a pleasure to play with the high skilled players I had around me and to do so representing Great Britain.

“Our goal was to maintain our place in the group, yes it may be disappointing to not stay up but we as a team definitely showed we deserved a place in the group.

“We put highly skilled teams under lots of pressure and made no game an easy win.

“It made a statement to the group that we were there to stay and although we did get relegated we definitely made a big step in showing that GB are good enough to play in the higher groups and will in the future.”