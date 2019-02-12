Raiders defenceman Burnett says they must stick to their own game against City Stars

Everyone Active Raiders will be keen to bounce back to winning ways in the National League Division Two South after back-to-back defeats last weekend.

Ben Pitchley’s side welcome title-chasing Oxford City Stars to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) as they look to cause an upset.

The Raiders currently sit sixth in the league table but are 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Stars heading into the clash.

And defenceman Callum Burnett feels they have to get back to playing the way that makes them successful.

“This weekend we have got to get back to focusing on what wins us games as a team,” said the 18-year-old.

“We need to go back to playing our game and not being dragged into the other team’s game.

“We expect us all to be playing all three periods as though they are the first and not to take our foot off the pedal because we now know and have experienced what happens if we do.”

Oxford are currently going through a few changes with coach Kenny Redmond leaving the club last week and being replaced by forward Lee Richardson as player/coach.

But former Slough junior Burnett insists Raiders must worry about their own performance.

“It’s very important to try and gain a good performance this weekend as we have a skilled team that can win games and do so against good teams and we know we can,” he added.

“A bounce back in a big game like this weekend should help us build back that confidence and belief in our skilled play on the ice alongside our speed from our young bodies.”

Raiders suffered a 4-3 defeat to Cardiff Fire on Saturday before losing 8-6 at local rivals Haringey Huskies the following night.

Burnett says it was tough to take but feels they learnt a lot.

“It was a tough weekend to take however many lessons have been learnt by everyone as individuals as well as the team as a whole,” he said.

“These have been addressed and should mean that everyone will want to win.

“This weekend we’re looking to put things right as Oxford are a team that will take opportunities given to them and we must close these down as much as possible.”