Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Raiders defenceman Burnett says they must stick to their own game against City Stars

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 February 2019

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett in action against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott)

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett in action against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders will be keen to bounce back to winning ways in the National League Division Two South after back-to-back defeats last weekend.

Raiders captain Sam Roberts rushes up the ice against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott)Raiders captain Sam Roberts rushes up the ice against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott)

Ben Pitchley’s side welcome title-chasing Oxford City Stars to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) as they look to cause an upset.

The Raiders currently sit sixth in the league table but are 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Stars heading into the clash.

And defenceman Callum Burnett feels they have to get back to playing the way that makes them successful.

“This weekend we have got to get back to focusing on what wins us games as a team,” said the 18-year-old.

“We need to go back to playing our game and not being dragged into the other team’s game.

“We expect us all to be playing all three periods as though they are the first and not to take our foot off the pedal because we now know and have experienced what happens if we do.”

Oxford are currently going through a few changes with coach Kenny Redmond leaving the club last week and being replaced by forward Lee Richardson as player/coach.

But former Slough junior Burnett insists Raiders must worry about their own performance.

“It’s very important to try and gain a good performance this weekend as we have a skilled team that can win games and do so against good teams and we know we can,” he added.

“A bounce back in a big game like this weekend should help us build back that confidence and belief in our skilled play on the ice alongside our speed from our young bodies.”

Raiders suffered a 4-3 defeat to Cardiff Fire on Saturday before losing 8-6 at local rivals Haringey Huskies the following night.

Burnett says it was tough to take but feels they learnt a lot.

“It was a tough weekend to take however many lessons have been learnt by everyone as individuals as well as the team as a whole,” he said.

“These have been addressed and should mean that everyone will want to win.

“This weekend we’re looking to put things right as Oxford are a team that will take opportunities given to them and we must close these down as much as possible.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three men sentenced after police discover £200,000 cannabis factory in Emerson Park

Picture: MET POLICE

From the streets of Romford to a flat in Harold Hill: One Havering rough sleeper’s story

Former rough sleeper Hughie Carroll has credited the work of Havering Council and the Salvation Army with getting a roof back over his head. Photo: Havering Council

Four men arrested in Harold Hill after armed police hunt for man alleged to have knife

Armed police in Straight Road this afternoon. Photo: Dave Flower/Carberry Build

Man arrested on suspicion of ABH after woman stabbed in the hand in Romford

Police officers reportedly cordoned off an area of South Street near Halfords while they investigated the incident. Photo: Google Maps

Rainham private ambulance service rated inadequate by inspectors with allegations of ‘bullying’ among staff

SSG UK Specialist Ambulance Service Ltd was rated inadequate by CQC inspectors. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Most Read

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

Nick Sadler, who was described as

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Adeloye in contention for Daggers clash with Sutton

Conor Wilkinson and Tomi Adeloye celebrate Dagenham's victory at the final whistle during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at the H2T Group Stadium on 24th November 2018

Raiders defenceman Burnett says they must stick to their own game against City Stars

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett in action against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott)

Romford Shopping Hall bring and buy sale raises more than £2,500 for charity

Mayor of Havering Michelle Fitzgibbons and volunteers from the charities

Havering Council announces first businesses to benefit from £100m estates regeneration investment

From left to right: Adrian Fennessy, Operations Director for Wates Residential; Chris Young, Contracts Director for Downwell Demolition; Tim Larkin, Group Financial Director for Kilnbridge; Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Damian White

Harold Hill football pitches written off due to lack of use

Councillors and residents are concerned that the unused football pitches in Harold Hill are a waste of council money. Left to right Dennis Cook, Cllr Denis O'Flynn, Cllr Paul McGeary, Cllr Keith Darvill, Dave Ainsworth and Denis Breading.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists