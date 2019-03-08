Ice Hockey: Raiders bring Ranson back to Romford

Jacob Ranson goes on the attack against Invicta

Everyone Active Raiders have brought forward Jacob Ranson back to Romford with the 2019/20 season only a matter of weeks away.

Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford

The 24-year-old will be no stranger to supporters, having come up through the junior ranks at the old Rom Valley Way rink and made his Raiders debut in 2013, before winning their player of the year award in 2014/15.

Ranson also won the players' player and coaches player of the year awards that season and went on to help Basingstoke win the English Premier League title the following term while on a two-way deal with Invicta, where he was named the Dynamos' player of the year.

He returned to Raiders at the start of the 2016/17 campaign and spent the last two and a half seasons playing for Streatham, earning the coaches player of the year award from Jeremy Cornish in 2017/18, but is pleased to be back in a gold and blue jersey as Raiders start life in the new National League.

They will line up against Basingstoke, Bracknell, Hull, Peterborough, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Sheffield, Swindon and Telford this term and Ranson said: "I'm keen to test myself in the new-look National League, I think playing against all of the northern teams is a good step up.

Jacob Ranson receives one of his three awards from London Raiders coach Alan Blyth at the end of the 2014/15 season

"I've throughly enjoyed playing against a number of the former EPL sides in the last two seasons and want to keep challenging myself at a high level."

Ranson will be looking to add to the 20 goals and 13 assists that he scored in 85 earlier appearances for Raiders when he hits the ice this term, but expects it to be a tough campaign.

He added: "It's a new challenge for the Raiders, it will be tough, but we go into it as underdogs, which is a fun place to be.

"Saying that, when I grew up watching the Raiders it was against the likes of Sheffield, Telford and Milton Keynes Lightning, so it's back where the club belongs.

"One thing anyone who knows me will know is that I will give 110 per cent everytime I step out on that ice."

Raiders begin their new season with a challenge match double-header against Bracknell Bees as they travel to Berkshire on September 14 and host the return at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following day.