A very easy decision to come back to Raiders for fourth season says blueliner Barry

Defenceman Sean Barry celebrates a goal with his team-mates (Pic: John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders have bolstered their roster with the re-signing of defenceman Sean Barry ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Raiders defenceman Sean Barry (pic John Scott) Raiders defenceman Sean Barry (pic John Scott)

The 26-year-old will be returning for his fourth consecutive season in the gold and blue jersey which he described as an ‘easy decision’.

The blueliner admitted he got his deal wrapped up pretty quickly after the 2019-20 season came to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It was a very easy decision for me, I spoke to Sean (Easton) the Tuesday after the season ended and agreed to come back,” said Barry.

“The first few weeks after the season finished it felt like we had unfinished business, but now I’m just looking forward to the upcoming season.”

The former Chelmsford Chieftains defenceman posted an all-time high tally of 34 points last season – and now has 69 in 142 appearances – but revealed it has been a strange few months as he finds himself off work and with no gym to go prepare for the upcoming season.

“It’s been a strange off-season with Covid, as we can’t even get to the gyms to workout, or even go for a summer skate like previous summers,” he added. “I’ve been playing a lot of golf lately, so that’s kept me going the last few weeks.

“I think it’s pretty tough for most of us because we are just doing home workouts and don’t have much equipment, but we shall be ready to go come September.”

Barry is the eighth signing for the Raiders so far this summer as he joins Ethan Piatak, Aaron Connolly, Brandon Ayliffe, Jack Cooper, Ethan James, Harry Gulliver and Dan Scott.

“I feel like Sean has kept the main core of the team and bringing in Harry (Gulliver) who is a very good player and will bring a lot offensively to the team,” he said.

Head coach Sean Easton was delighted to get the deal across the line, saying: “Sean adds calm and confidence at the back using his IQ and quick thinking to make plays on and off the puck.”

Raiders are still planning for business as usual, despite the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) releasing a five-phase plan for a return to ice hockey this week.

The governing body hopes to start the senior 2020-21 season at the beginning of October, instead of September due to the coronavirus pandemic.