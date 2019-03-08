Search

Raiders re-sign young defenceman Burnett

PUBLISHED: 19:15 18 July 2019

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett

Everyone Active Raiders have announced the re-signing of defenceman Callum Burnett ahead of the 2019/20 National League season.

The 18-year-old will return for his fourth consecutive season in the gold and blue.

The youngster split his time between the Raiders and the Romford Junior Raiders last term to develop his game.

Burnett made 16 appearances for the Raiders last season picking up three assists in that time.

While he also iced 22 times for the second team, where he found the net four times and picked up a further 10 assists for a total of 12 points.

And he is expected to ice for both side's once again this campaign but will prioritise the top team.

"This should again be good for my development as a player maintaining ice time and allowing me to play two different roles in both teams," Burnett said.

"This should help me as a individual build knowledge and build skills in both leagues that help me as an individual player and benefit the team as much as possible."

The former Great Britain under-18's defenceman knows he has things to improve on ahead of the new season.

"Two areas I have looked to improve on are my decision making while on the puck to make the most beneficial play. "As well as on ice skills to be able to execute plays with confidence and accuracy."

The former Romford junior also feels that the new National League is a great step-up for his hometown club.

"The new league is a step forward again for Raiders and it allows us as a club to develop further and play even better hockey.

"It also allows the team to travel and display what we can do around the country and expand the raiders support.

"It's a great way for the club to play even better hockey, set new targets and goals as a team.

"It should also allow for the team and players as individuals to get better by improving our game and putting on good hockey for people to watch."

The addition of Burnett takes the squad up to seven defenceman to give them much needed depth.

