Raiders bring back club legend Juraj Huska for NIHL Spring Cup

Published: 7:00 PM February 17, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders have brought back club legend Juraj Huska in place of the absent Lukas Sladkovksy for the 2021 NIHL Spring Cup.

The 39-year-old joins up with the gold and blue after a season away where he iced for local rivals Invicta Dynamos in the NIHL South One last season.

The experienced Slovakian forward is a four-time NIHL highest goals scorer and one time highest points scorer.

In his five seasons for the Raiders, Huska has scored 272 goals and 232 assists for 504 points in 231 appearances.

Juraj Huska attacks for Raiders - Credit: Archant

His points include 33 hat-tricks and he is ranked fourth in all time points scoring and fourth in all time goals scored.

His 231 appearances see him ranked 19th in all time appearances for Raiders, immediately behind current forward JJ Pitchley.

Huska started his career with his home town team HKM Zvolen before moving to the US for a brief stay with Winston-Salem Icehawks before returning to play in Slovakia.

He then moved to Zagreb for a season in IEL before arriving in England where he scored 55 points in 42 games for Telford Tigers. After a season in France and two further in Slovakia he arrived in Romford.

After winning league and cup honours with Romford he moved to Invicta for two seasons and then to Chelmsford for two seasons where he picked up more league, cup and play-off winners' medals.

It was then a switch back to Raiders before moving to Invicta for last season. Now he returns for the Spring Cup.

Head coach Sean Easton said: "A legend in Romford, Juraj agreed to join to replace Lukas for the Spring Cup.

"[He's] aways a goal scoring threat and has put up big points wherever he has played."