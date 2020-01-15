Raiders Ayliffe disappointed to come away with no points and slip out of play-off spots

Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe holds on a Swindon player (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe is 'disappointed' to come out of the weekend with no points as they slipped out of the National League play-off places.

Raiders defenceman Sean Barry clears the puck after a Swindon Wildcats attack (Pic: John Scott) Raiders defenceman Sean Barry clears the puck after a Swindon Wildcats attack (Pic: John Scott)

Sean Easton's men suffered a late 5-3 defeat to Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday before enduring a heavy 8-2 loss to title challengers Swindon Wildcats the following night at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

While their fierce rivals Bracknell Bees sealed a narrow 4-3 win over Slava Koulikov's Phantoms to push the Raiders back down to ninth in the league table.

"The weekend I think could have gone a lot better than it did, but we're mainly disappointed that we didn't come out of it with any points," the 21-year-old said.

"The Peterborough game was a great game and we just come up short so I do think it was an improvement from the team as we've struggled there so far this season."

Ayliffe, captain Aaron Connolly and import forward Lukas Sladkovsky all found the back of the net in that match but it proved not enough as braces from former Raiders forward Nathan Pollard and Martin Susters as well as a goal from James Ferrara sealed the win.

The following night started brightly but ended badly for the Romford-based side as they were only trailing 3-2 at the end of the first period but special team play proved costly.

Swindon using the powerplay to their advantage while Raiders wasting their own opportunities on the man advantage.

"I think what went wrong was the fact that we didn't stick to our game and also the penalties proved costly.

"They helped Swindon out more because they have one of the best power plays in the league."

Easton's squad has been plagued with injuries all season and now has been added to with defenceman Dan Scott taking a nasty hit to the head while standing on the bench away to Peterborough.

"Injuries are going to cause some problems, we shouldn't try and let injuries get in the way, but sometimes they will do but we just need to move forward from them."

On a personal note the forward believes he is improving his own game and added two more goals to his tally of 12 this campaign.

"It is pleasing because i feel like i'm improving and maing myself better as a player."