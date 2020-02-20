Raiders face biggest weekend of the season against Bracknell Bees

Everyone Active Raiders face their biggest weekend of the season with a double-header against play-off chasing rivals Bracknell Bees.

Sean Easton's men make the trip to the John Nike Leisure Centre to take on Doug Sheppard's side on Saturday (6.15pm) before welcoming the Bees to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm).

Raiders now sit ninth after losing both games last weekend, while the Bees leapfrogged them into the last play-off place with back-to-back victories over leaders Telford Tigers.

Both teams know how important this weekend is they head into the final 10 fixtures of the season with their eyes on making on the National League play-offs.

Raiders forward Mason Webster says it could be make or break for the Romford-based outfit and they must bounce back with better displays.

"We have to bounce back, this weekend could be a decider on who makes play-offs out of us and Bracknell," the 25-year-old said.

"There has been a rivalry with us these past couple of seasons and some pretty big games, but none as big as these two.

"Playing them back-to-back will bring a play-off feel to it and we need our fans behind us all the way."

Dan Scott returned to the line-up last week to bolster the Raiders defensive options but Callum Wells, 21, is still banned, having served four games of his six-game suspension.

The home fixture is going to be the Raiders charity evening where they will look to raise as much money as possible for Havering Mind, a local mental health charity based in the borough.