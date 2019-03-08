Raiders know what they're capable of and must build on Bees victory says Sylvester

Raiders forward Jake Sylvester celebrates his game winning goal (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jake Sylvester says they know what they're capable of as a team and must build on their victory over Bracknell Bees.

Raiders scramble the puck clear against Bracknell Bees (Pic: John Scott) Raiders scramble the puck clear against Bracknell Bees (Pic: John Scott)

Goals from Brandon Ayliffe, Ross Connolly and Sylvester helped the Romford-based outfit to a 3-2 win at the John Nike Leisure Centre on Sunday to end a four-game losing run.

It moved them up to eighth in the league table after 11 games so far in the National League.

"We know what we are capable of but we need to build on this and get the results moving forwards," the 22-year-old said.

"We went to Bracknell knowing we needed nothing less than two points and I think we played well, we were disciplined and organised, but we need to build on that moving forward."

Raiders opened the scoring 11 minutes into the clash as Ayliffe broke and fired home, assisted by Sylvester.

Netminder Michael Gray then had to make saves from Louis Colvin and Roman Malinik but Bees were back on terms soon after through Ryan Webb.

The visitors survived a shorthanded spell without skipper Aaron Connolly but fell behind to a delayed penalty goal from Webb just past the 26-minute mark, with a tripping call about to be made on Jack Flynn.

Raiders replied just 19 seconds later, though, as defenceman Ross Connolly netted with a slapshot from the blue line, off Mason Webster's assist, with a screen in front from Jacob Ranson.

And they then got their noses in front once again with just under 10 minutes left on the clock when Sylvester scored from debutant Erik Piatak's pass.

"Scoring the winner felt good for sure, but the main thing was getting the two points and helping the team," said Sylvester, who had to adapt to new line-mates as he played alongside new signing Piatak and Blahoslav Novak.

"I think Erik played well considering he landed Thursday night," he said.

"And I think Erik, 'Novi' and myself played well together and linked up well throughout the game considering we haven't ever played together."

New signings Piatak and experienced netminder Greg Blais were announced ahead of the clash with the Bees.

The departure of forward Marek Malinsky was also announced as the Raiders looked to better their recent fortunes.