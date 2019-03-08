Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Raiders forward Pitchley says it's a 'massive' clash with Bracknell Bees

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 October 2019

Raiders forward JJ Pitchley on the puck (pic John Scott)

Raiders forward JJ Pitchley on the puck (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders will look to end a four-game losing run in the National League when they make the trip to Bracknell Bees on Sunday evening, writes Jacob Ranson.

Forward JJ Pitchley knows it's a 'massive' clash as he feels they failed to bounce back last weekend against Peterborough Phantoms and Milton Keynes Lightning.

But the former Bees player, who spent a season at the Berkshire-club and a number of years with the Hornets, expects another tough test against Doug Sheppard's men.

"Bracknell are a tough team and have a solid team, but for us getting out of this slump is key," said the 25-year-old.

"We had an opportunity last weekend but failed to get things going, so this weekend is massive.

"We need a win to get the confidence going again and the fans excited again."

The former Slough Jets forward says Raiders need to go back to basics and find their feet again for this match, while also cutting down on their penalty minutes.

"We just need to simplify things, massively," he insisted.

"Take it back to basics, get pucks deep and play physical, but we need to stay out of the box as that has been a huge downfall of ours in recent weeks.

You may also want to watch:

"Games in this league will be won by whoever makes the least amount of mistakes and whose powerplay is working.

"We need to stay 5-on-5 as that's where we dominate."

Bracknell, much like, Raiders have been predicted to finish near the foot of the table, but have picked up a mix of results so far this campaign.

"Bracknell, like us, has had some good results," said Pitchley.

"I think for them Robin Kovar has been a good pick-up and has been key in recent games.

"They also have a handful of talented young Brits like Josh Smith, Zack Milton and Aidan Doughty, but in the same respect we have a strong British core of guys which when we get going can be key to taking points."

Raiders head coach Sean Easton has been working hard this week on ways to improve the team and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

For now they will remain without young back-up goalie Brad Windebank for the weekend and could potentially be without defenceman Callum Wells who picked up a knock during last weekend's defeats.

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Park Lane, Hornchurch on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

‘We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets’: Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Park Lane, Hornchurch on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

‘We will not tolerate cannabis factories on our streets’: Police raid Romford house converted into drugs farm

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Princes Road, Romford. Picture: Romford Town Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders forward Pitchley says it’s a ‘massive’ clash with Bracknell Bees

Raiders forward JJ Pitchley on the puck (pic John Scott)

Daggers blog: Upset at FA Cup exit

Elliot Justham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Firefighters rescue deer stuck in railings in Harold Hill

The deer had got stuck in the railings to Central Park in Harold Hill. Picture: Google

Can you spare a few hours to help collect donations for Help for Heroes at TfL stations this Christmas?

Help for Heroes is appealing for more volunteers to collect donations for them at TfL stations across London this Christmas. Picture: Help for Heroes

Keeping discipline is key for England against All Blacks in World Cup semi-final test

England's Billy Vunipola at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists