Raiders forward Pitchley says it's a 'massive' clash with Bracknell Bees

Raiders forward JJ Pitchley on the puck (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders will look to end a four-game losing run in the National League when they make the trip to Bracknell Bees on Sunday evening, writes Jacob Ranson.

Forward JJ Pitchley knows it's a 'massive' clash as he feels they failed to bounce back last weekend against Peterborough Phantoms and Milton Keynes Lightning.

But the former Bees player, who spent a season at the Berkshire-club and a number of years with the Hornets, expects another tough test against Doug Sheppard's men.

"Bracknell are a tough team and have a solid team, but for us getting out of this slump is key," said the 25-year-old.

"We had an opportunity last weekend but failed to get things going, so this weekend is massive.

"We need a win to get the confidence going again and the fans excited again."

The former Slough Jets forward says Raiders need to go back to basics and find their feet again for this match, while also cutting down on their penalty minutes.

"We just need to simplify things, massively," he insisted.

"Take it back to basics, get pucks deep and play physical, but we need to stay out of the box as that has been a huge downfall of ours in recent weeks.

"Games in this league will be won by whoever makes the least amount of mistakes and whose powerplay is working.

"We need to stay 5-on-5 as that's where we dominate."

Bracknell, much like, Raiders have been predicted to finish near the foot of the table, but have picked up a mix of results so far this campaign.

"Bracknell, like us, has had some good results," said Pitchley.

"I think for them Robin Kovar has been a good pick-up and has been key in recent games.

"They also have a handful of talented young Brits like Josh Smith, Zack Milton and Aidan Doughty, but in the same respect we have a strong British core of guys which when we get going can be key to taking points."

Raiders head coach Sean Easton has been working hard this week on ways to improve the team and will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

For now they will remain without young back-up goalie Brad Windebank for the weekend and could potentially be without defenceman Callum Wells who picked up a knock during last weekend's defeats.