National League: Raiders 7 Bracknell Bees 1

Everyone Active Raiders started off in style on home ice as they sealed a 7-1 victory over Bracknell Bees.

Braces from captain Aaron Connolly and Lukas Sladkovsky as well as goals from Jake Sylvester, Brandon Ayliffe and Sean Barry sealed the win at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

Czech forward Sladkovsky opened the scoring just 22 seconds into the match as he raced clear and fired his shot past Danny Milton in the Bees net.

Ollie Baldock and Brandon Ayliffe then linked up to find Sylvester who picked out the net to make it 2-0 in the sixth minute of play.

Captain Connolly then found the net after being found with a pass from defenceman Callum Wells in the final minute of the first period.

Two minutes into the second period defenceman Barry tipped a shot beyond Adam Goss who replace Milton at the break after Olegs Lascenko found his stick in tight.

Sladkovsky then grabbed his second of the match in the 37th minute as he placed his shot into the top corner with the assists going to Connolly and Barry.

Only 45 seconds into the third period Connolly then netted his second of the match to make it 6-0.

Only 23 seconds later Ayliffe tapped home a rebound from an Ollie Baldock shot to make it 7-0.

Lascenko was taken to the penalty box for tripping in the 52nd minute and the Bees capitalised on the man advantage as Aidan Doughty scored a consolation goal for the visitors.

Raiders will make the trip to face Swindon Wildcats on Saturday in their first league match of the season.

Raiders: Aaron Connolly 2+1, Lukas Sladkovsky 2+0, Jake Sylvester 1+1, Sean Barry 1+1, Brandon Ayliffe 1+1, Callum Wells 0+2, Ollie Baldock 0+2, Olegs Lascenko 0+1.

Bracknell Bees: Aidan Doughty 1+0, Zack Milton 0+1, Josh Martin 0+1.