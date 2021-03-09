Raiders forward Ranson admits they were second best in Bees loss

Published: 9:30 AM March 9, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jacob Ranson admits they were second best as they crashed to a 5-4 defeat at home to Bracknell Bees on Friday evening.

Doug Sheppard’s men raced to a 5-2 lead with just 10 minutes left to play, but the Raiders reduced the deficit to one but couldn’t find an equaliser late on at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre.

It was a game in which Sean Easton’s men would have fancied their chances to pick up a victory but instead they have lost all five of their NIHL Spring Cup encounters.

“We were second best across the ice, out worked and generally put in a sloppy, slow performance," the 25-year-old said. "And therefore we didn’t deserve anything from the game.

Raiders duo Erik Piatak and defenceman Zach Sullivan in action against the Bees - Credit: John Scott

“It felt like no one came to play in a game that was very much there for the taking and we should be very disappointed in that.

You may also want to watch:

“Anyone can work hard and we must do that in each and every game if we want to start causing some upsets in this series.”

He added: “By the time we came to life it was too little too late and would have just papered over the cracks of a poor performance if we did find a way back into the match.”

The winger feels they must start learning from the experiences of the cup competition if they want to be stronger in the next few games and next season.

“We must start learning from the oppositions we’re coming up against, as the standard of play has risen, and the game is being played at a quicker pace.

“If we can step up to that level of play and learn from how teams, especially Sheffield, move both on and off the puck in order to support their team-mates and give them outlets then we’ll be in a good position.

Raiders winger Jacob Ranson in action against the Bees - Credit: John Scott

“That is all ifs and buts at present as from the Bees performance it showed we’re not at that level yet and have not taken enough on board as of yet.”

Raiders opted not to have the rest of the weekend off like planned on the schedule and instead took to the ice for some extra training.