Raiders forward Pitchley feels they have learnt a lot ahead of Bees clash

Published: 8:00 AM March 5, 2021

Raiders forward Jj Pitchley on the puck against Sheffield Steeldogs at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jj Pitchley feels they can use the last two weekends as a way of learning in order to seal their first win of the NIHL Spring Cup.

Head coach Sean Easton’s men will welcome Bees IHC to the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre this evening (Friday, 7.45pm) behind closed doors as they look to put four consecutive defeats to Telford Tigers and Sheffield Steeldogs behind them.

This will be one of the games where Raiders will fancy their chances, rather than heading into the clash as major underdogs. The two sides have had hard fought games against each other for the past three seasons.

“There are definitely points to be taken,” Pitchley admitted. “I think the last two weekends against the two stronger teams have taught us a lot as a team moving forward.

“It’s been a learning curve so far that’s for sure - games against the Bees in recent years have become derby games for us and always fun to play in.

“It’s like a playoff game. Physical, fast paced and always entertaining.”

Raiders netminder Ethan James freezes the puck against Sheffield Steeldogs - Credit: John Scott

Bees, like many of the teams taking part in the Spring Cup, have bolstered their roster for the games with the additions of Belfast Giants duo Ciaran Long and Lewis Hook, Guildford Flames forward Josh Waller, Milton Keynes Lightning’s Bobby Chamberlain among many others including Vanya Antonov.

“I think with the guys they have brought in it’s another test for us to prove our worth in the national league.

“They’ve got a couple of Elite League guys like Swindon, Telford and Sheffield so they are of the same calibre of guys we’ve played the last two weekends.

“I do think the fact it’s the Bees will give our guys some much needed buzz to get the job done and put in a solid performance.

“We are still gelling as a squad with new additions but week by week I think we are getting stronger and learning from our mistakes in order to improve moving forward.”

Defenceman Dan Scott missed out on both defeats to Sheffield Steeldogs last weekend due to injury and will be a late decision for this clash.