News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Spring Cup: Raiders 4 Bees 5

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 10:17 PM March 5, 2021   
Raiders defenceman Callum Wells

Raiders defenceman Callum Wells - Credit: John Scott

Everyone Active Raiders came up short against Bees in their latest Spring Cup outing at Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Friday.

The visitors opened the scoring in the ninth minute with an unassisted goal from Vanya Antonov, but Raiders were back on terms with a powerplay goal from Zach Sullivan when the Bees were penalised for having too many men on the ice.

But Bees were back in front through Josh Smith's powerplay goal in the 26th minute, after Aaron Connolly's hooking penalty and a bench minor for having too many men on the ice left Raiders defending a 5-on-3.

A tripping call against Brandon Ayliffe, making his 150th Raiders appearance, allowed Antonov to make it 3-1 with another powerplay goal at the midway mark and the same player completed his hat-trick in the 36th minute.

But Raiders hit back through Sullivan, who scored his second powerplay goal of the night when James Galazzi was binned for roughing towards the end of the period.

You may also want to watch:

Raiders began the final session well but could not capitalise when Zach Milton was binned for tripping and saw other chances go begging before Juha Lindgren made it 5-2 with just under 10 minutes remaining.

And although Callum Wells and captain Connolly netted 26 seconds apart in the 57th minute to cut the gap to one, Raiders ran out of time and fell to a fifth successive defeat in the shortened season.



Most Read

  1. 1 Covid vaccination hub opens at Romford shopping centre
  2. 2 World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight
  3. 3 Romford scrap yard faces action over 'unacceptable' noise
  1. 4 Fundraiser for 'Mrs Ardleigh Green' raises £9k in two days
  2. 5 Romford station upgrade to be finished end of 2021
  3. 6 Hornchurch school alumnus remembers his roots with generous laptop donation
  4. 7 'Utter contempt': Government orders Havering to approve more houses
  5. 8 Pocket parks proposed for Romford town centre
  6. 9 Design changes to Rainham flats development approved despite concerns
  7. 10 Romford and Tamplin 'go separate ways'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The site of the old White Hart in Hornchurch

Nostalgia

How the White Hart became the 'heart of Hornchurch'

Andy Grant

Logo Icon
A computer-generated image of what the new leisure centre in Viking Way, Rainham might look like. Pi

Havering Council

Councillors give green light to new Rainham leisure centre plans

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
The deer in Dagnam Park Reserve.

Letters: Threat to Harold Hill deer, and TV licence fee for over-75s

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

Coronavirus

Only eight Covid patients 'critical' at Queen's and King George hospitals

Tom Ambrose

person
Comments powered by Disqus