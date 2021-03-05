Spring Cup: Raiders 4 Bees 5

Published: 10:17 PM March 5, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders came up short against Bees in their latest Spring Cup outing at Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Friday.

The visitors opened the scoring in the ninth minute with an unassisted goal from Vanya Antonov, but Raiders were back on terms with a powerplay goal from Zach Sullivan when the Bees were penalised for having too many men on the ice.

But Bees were back in front through Josh Smith's powerplay goal in the 26th minute, after Aaron Connolly's hooking penalty and a bench minor for having too many men on the ice left Raiders defending a 5-on-3.

A tripping call against Brandon Ayliffe, making his 150th Raiders appearance, allowed Antonov to make it 3-1 with another powerplay goal at the midway mark and the same player completed his hat-trick in the 36th minute.

But Raiders hit back through Sullivan, who scored his second powerplay goal of the night when James Galazzi was binned for roughing towards the end of the period.

Raiders began the final session well but could not capitalise when Zach Milton was binned for tripping and saw other chances go begging before Juha Lindgren made it 5-2 with just under 10 minutes remaining.

And although Callum Wells and captain Connolly netted 26 seconds apart in the 57th minute to cut the gap to one, Raiders ran out of time and fell to a fifth successive defeat in the shortened season.







