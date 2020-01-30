Search

Raiders forward Ranson insists they can learn from teams like Basingstoke

PUBLISHED: 14:21 30 January 2020

Raiders forward Jacob Ranson rushes up ice with the puck (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Raiders forward Jacob Ranson rushes up ice with the puck (Pic: Kev Lamb)

© Lambpix

Everyone Active Raiders forward Jacob Ranson insists they can take inspiration from teams like Basingstoke Bison among others in the National League ahead of their clash this weekend.

Raiders travel away to Hampshire to face the Bison at Planet Ice Basingstoke on Saturday in their only fixture of the weekend.

And the 24-year-old believes they can take plenty from Ashley Tait's side going into the match, where they will want to stretch the gap between them and play-off rivals Bracknell Bees.

Ranson said: "Ashley Tait has done a tremendous job in the last two seasons, he built a team from nothing, but had them well-drilled in no time.

"He kept a similar side to where they had done so well last season and it's a similar story once again. They're organised and a brilliant team on home ice.

"We as a team can learn from some of these former EPL sides, including Basingstoke, as organisation can win you games and that has showed for them.

"If we can be more organised and play more of a team game we can really push on come play-off time.

"Sean (Easton) has systems in place for us and they will work if we stick to them, listen, and learn from our mistakes. We've beaten Hull, Telford, Swindon and Peterborough this season due to using our speed and being defensively sound.

"The big question is can we start sticking to systems and moving up the ice as a unit instead of individually. If we can do that on a consistent basis we're a match for anyone in this league and can hopefully shake our poor form away to Basingstoke as it's a place we tend to struggle."

The former Romford junior did also reveal it feels good to be back among the play-off places after picking up two wins in their last four matches following head coach Sean Easton setting them a target of two points every weekend.

"We've achieved the target in the first two weeks since it's been set and with only one game this weekend we've got to go out and win it to keep on the pace.

"Being eighth is a huge relief, but the work is far from done, Bracknell will be chasing us and we have to face them four times yet.

"Let's not forget about Leeds who have started picking up better results of late and will finally have their own rink to play and train out of now."

