Raiders defenceman Barry wants to build confidence ahead of play-offs

Everyone Active Raiders defenceman Sean Barry says they must continue picking up points and build confidence ahead of the National League play-offs, writes Jacob Ranson.

Raiders defenceman Sean Barry clears the puck out of the zone

The Raiders face back-to-back away games this weekend as they travel to Basingstoke Bison on Saturday evening (6.30pm), before heading to Milton Keynes Thunder the following night (Sunday, 6.45pm).

They currently sit fifth in the National League Division One table, four points back from Bracknell Bees, but are keen to try and claw them back ahead of potentially meeting them again in the post-season.

“I think it’s very important to go into the play offs in good form and as a team feeling confident,” said the 24-year-old Barry.

“We’ve had some big results against some big teams in the past few weeks.”

Raiders beat Bison at home last Sunday, but the former Chelmsford Chieftains player is expecting a tough weekend on the road.

“It will be two very tough games. Basingstoke are battling for the top spot and MK is a very tough place to go and we struggled to get going last time we were there.”

Having beaten the Bison 3-2 at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, Raiders will be hoping for a similar outcome to square the series.

“Hopefully we can repeat Sunday’s game, but we need to stay out of the penalty box, as Michael Gray kept us in the game at times with some great saves,” said Barry.

“We played well, took our chances and defended well, so we have a lot of positives to take from Sunday’s game.”

Barry has picked up two goals in the last three fixtures and is delighted to be chipping in, while the likes of Liam Chong and John Connolly have been missing due to injury.

A number of others have also been absent in recent weeks through other commitments, but his recent double has taken Barry’s tally up to third in the league this campaign and his overall points total up to 13.

“It’s very pleasing to be chipping in with a few goals, especially considering we’re short benched at the moment, but as long as we pick up wins, that is all that matters,” he said.

Raiders now only have five matches left until the end of the regular season.