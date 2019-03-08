Raiders forward Ayliffe felt beating Hull and Swindon is going to send out a message

Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe in action against Swindon Wildcats (Pic: John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe felt they sent a message out to every outfit in the National League following back-to-back wins on the weekend.

Raiders Brandon Ayliffe in action against Hull Pirates (Pic: John Scott) Raiders Brandon Ayliffe in action against Hull Pirates (Pic: John Scott)

The Romford-based outfit secured a 2-1 victory over Hull Pirates on Saturday before also winning 5-4 against Swindon Wildcats on home ice the following night.

Two wins over the two title favourites in one weekend is a big scalp and the two-time Supporter player of the season insists it will have probably shocked people.

"I definitely think it sends a message to the league and it shows we're here to play and we're not letting anyone walk over us," Ayliffe said.

"It felt great as well knowing we're going shock people in this league."

Goals from Blahoslav Novak and Lukas Sladkovsky sealed the two points and handed the Pirates their first defeat since January, 6, 2019 at the Hull Arena on Saturday.

The former Chelmsford Chieftains winger stays everyone stuck to the game plan and it paid off for the Raiders.

"We just stuck to our systems and the game plan, as well as listened to Easton (Sean Easton) and his instructions of staying with the man we were marking; we also blocked shots and put our sticks in the passing lanes."

A brace from forward Novak and goals from Sladkovsky, captain Aaron Connolly and Jake Sylvester helped seal the points the following night against Aaron Nell's Wildcats.

"Swindon and Hull, we had similar game plans for both, and we did exactly the same as we did against Hull.

"We came out fast and were tiring them out while we also took our chances on net in the match."

The former Romford junior made his 100th appearance for the gold and blue outfit on the weekend and insisted it was a special moment for him.

"It was definitely a special moment for me because I used to watch the Raiders for years when i was younger at the old rink (Rom Valley Way) so to play my 100th game for the club is amazing."

Raiders move into fourth place in the National League after the opening six league fixtures and will hope to now build on the weekend's success.

They now take on Basingstoke Bison and newly-formed Leeds Chiefs this upcoming weekend.