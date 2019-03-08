Search

Raiders forward Ayliffe says he has more to come after a strong end to the campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 March 2019

Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe lining up for a face-off against Peterborough Phantoms (Pic: John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe insists he has got more to come as they head into the play-offs.

Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe fires a shot past Peterborough Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr (Pic: John Scott)

The 20-year-old netted three times in their two matches, where they picked up a 7-6 win over Peterborough Phantoms on Saturday, before falling to a narrow 4-2 defeat to Bracknell Bees the following night.

The mixed bag of results wrapped up their league campaign as they finished in fifth place in the National League South One.

“I am very pleased with my performances, I would say it was my best weekend so far but I’ve still got more to show in playoffs,” Ayliffe said.

“It was a good weekend of hockey, of course would’ve been better if we got two wins, but we were unfortunate against Bracknell.”

The former Chelmsford Chieftains winger says it felt great to win their final home league fixture of the campaign.

“It was great to beat Peterborough in our last home game,” he said.

“It was a great feeling, the crowd gave the game a great atmosphere like they always do and now playoffs are coming just can’t wait to hear the crowd cheer again this weekend.”

While, the forward also felt missed chances cost the Raiders in their defeat to the Bees at the Hive on Sunday evening.

“They just took their chances which we need to shut down and we also need to take our own chances a lot more.”

The Raiders were without the injured trio of John Connolly, Callum Wells and Ollie Baldock for the two matches.

Blahoslav Novak was also not icing due to suspension – the Slovakian native has now served three games of his five match ban.

“The injuries did not play a part in our defeat everyone played with passion and played hard but we just unfortunate to not get the result we wanted.”

The Romford-based outfit will come up against the Bees in the first round of the play-offs this weekend and Ayliffe feels they learnt alot about their style of play in their last fixture.

“We definitely learnt a lot about Bracknell and now it’s time to take the information we picked up and bring it to the playoffs.”

