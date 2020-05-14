Search

How well do you know Raiders previous players of the season?

PUBLISHED: 10:30 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 14 May 2020

Danny Marshall

Danny Marshall

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders are set to host their annual awards presentation this week, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be the first-ever virtual awards.

The season was cut short due to the current crisis with Raiders chasing down a play-off spot in the final weeks of the season.

Regardless of how the season came to an end the club were keen celebrate last season and bring some cheer into people’s lives but before that takes place, we’ve created a quiz to test your knowledge of previous gold and blue award winners.

Have a go for yourself and let us know your scores.

