Six Raiders available for Elite Series Draft

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:19 PM March 8, 2021   
Six Everyone Active Raiders players could potentially be available in the Elite Series draft this evening. 

Netminder Ethan James, defencemen Zach Sullivan, Ben Solder, Ross Connolly and Sean Barry as well as forward Harry Gulliver have made themselves available for the five-week series.

Sullivan is expected to be protected by Manchester Storm having played for them last season while the other five will hope to be picked up by one of the four competing clubs.

A total of 81 players have confirmed their interest for the 2021 Elite Series Draft, which takes place this evening at 7pm on the Elite League’s Facebook page.

The players are a mixture of those on the Great Britain national team 'Long List', those from Elite League teams, and those playing in other leagues.

The Elite Series includes Coventry Blaze, Manchester Storm, Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers.

