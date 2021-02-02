Everyone Active Raiders set to return to the ice

Published: 7:47 PM February 2, 2021

Everyone Active Raiders are given green light to return to action later this month as The EIHA and NIHL have announced a phased return to play starting this month with teams in the National Division.

Discussions continue with clubs in NIHL 1 North and South around a possible return to play in those divisions and an update will be given in due course.

Throughout the Return to Play discussions with stakeholders we are grateful for the support and co-operation of Ice Hockey UK and the Elite League, and though the EIHL have confirmed they will not be playing in 20/21 they will remain part of ongoing and continuing diaglogue about bringing the whole sport back from the Covid shutdown.

The first NIHL competition returning to play will be in the NIHL National. The owners group have released the following statement:

The NIHL National owners group has been working hard with the EIHA and rink operators over the past months to determine options for returning to play. We are hugely grateful for the collaboration, support and teamwork across all these groups and today we’d like to confirm our plans going forward.

Phase one of the Return to Play process would see five teams taking part in a National League Spring Cup during February and March. This competition would see 2 of the Streaming Series teams (Sheffield and Swindon) joined by the Bees, Raiders and Telford Tigers. Here’s the details:

5 teams playing each other home and away over 7 weekends each team playing each other 3 times for a total of 12 games each

All games to be played behind closed doors, with streaming where facilities are available

Points to be allocated using the usual league rules, with the top placed team at the end of the series awarded the cup If fixtures cannot be played as scheduled, the teams in conjunction with the EIHA will determine the appropriate award or rescheduling of the game.

Phase two of the Return to Play process will give all ten teams of the NIHL National division the chance to participate in a league competition during April and May, detail will be confirmed at a later date.

In developing this series, we have been heavily focused on safety, and our role as an Elite Sport during the current National Lockdown. At all times teams will comply with government regulations and the return to play rules from the EIHA. To increase our insight and warning of any potential COVID infections, all teams will also be running weekly Covid testing of all players with a clear communication plan in the event of positive test results.

All in all, we are now at a key moment for NIHL National teams returning to the ice. If we are able to do this, it will provide a real boost to the mental health of players, coaches, staff and fans, and be another step towards the survival and wider return of our sport as the benefit of Covid vaccinations is seen across the country.



