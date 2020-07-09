Forward Huggett ‘pleased’ to be handed chance to step up to Raiders after impressing

Search

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 July 2020

Raiders youngster Tommy Huggett (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders youngster Tommy Huggett says he is pleased to be stepping up to the National League after being announced as the club’s 13th summer signing this week.

Tommy Huggett lines up at a face-off for the Everyone Active Raiders during a National League clash with Bracknell Bees (pic John Scott)Tommy Huggett lines up at a face-off for the Everyone Active Raiders during a National League clash with Bracknell Bees (pic John Scott)

The 18-year-old has iced for the Raiders in the past two seasons, but has predominantly been playing for the Romford Junior Raiders to develop his game.

The forward impressed for the club’s second team last season, finding the net 22 times and adding a further 35 assists for a total of 57 points in 29 appearances, while also dressing in 14 games for the senior Raiders and managing one assist.

“I am pleased to be taking the step up to the National League team, I’ve been the training with them from the age of 15 and playing a bit part for them for the last two seasons,” Huggett said.

“I’m looking forward to being with them full time this season and hope to learn and develop my game.”

Tommy Huggett celebrates a goal for Romford Junior Raiders with Vilius Krakauskas (pic Nikki Day)Tommy Huggett celebrates a goal for Romford Junior Raiders with Vilius Krakauskas (pic Nikki Day)

The Great Britain under-18 international feels the step up will be slightly easier having been around the team for the last few years.

“Being with them for the last two seasons will make the step easier as I know the boys and know the team systems,” he said.

“I think playing in this league will help my progress, as at my age it is good to be the little fish in the big pond and work your way up. The teams will be faster and stronger, so it will be a good challenge.”

Huggett is grateful for the amount of ice time he has had in the last two seasons for the Junior Raiders under coach Ben Pitchley and believes it has massively helped him, adding: “The last two seasons have given me good minutes on the ice to adapt to senior hockey.

“I think I’ve proven myself in the time with them and I’m now looking forward to learn from the top boys to take my game to the next level.”

The youngster also revealed he has been trying to use lockdown to build himself up ready for the step up by working on various things.

“It’s been tough for everyone in the lockdown, but I’ve tried to make good from the down time. I spent the first four weeks building up some body weight as I know I need to be stronger for the top league,” he said.

“Then I’ve been concentrating on running, speed, and strength since. I’m looking forward to this season and can’t wait to get started.”

